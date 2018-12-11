Les Miles says new KU receivers coach will ‘help us greatly in recruiting’

Kansas coach Les Miles continued the filling out of his staff Tuesday, hiring Emmett Jones as receivers coach.

Jones spent the last three seasons as outside receivers coach for Texas Tech.

“The players he has worked with have really flourished under his guidance,” Miles said. “He has developed them to have highly productive careers in college and also to go on to find success at the next level.”

Miles also said that Jones’ “familiarity with the Big 12 landscape will also help us greatly in recruiting.”

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Earlier in his career, Jones was a Texas high school coach, leading both South Oak Cliff (Dallas) and Dallas Skyline.

Miles now has hired half of his 10 on-field assistants: Jones, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, offensive line coach Luke Meadows, defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson.