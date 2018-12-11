Juco quarterback Thomas MacVittie commits to Les Miles, KU football

New Kansas football coach Les Miles might have just secured his quarterback for 2019.

Thomas MacVittie, a 6-foot-4 QB who started his career at Pittsburgh before transferring to Mesa (Ariz.) CC, announced his commitment to KU on Tuesday afternoon.

MacVittie, a three-star Rivals recruit in the class of 2016, was recruited by Miles and LSU before choosing Pitt out of high school. MacVittie didn’t play in any games his first year during a redshirt season with the Panthers. In 2017, he participated in three games as part of the punt return unit before leaving the school.

This past season at Mesa CC, MacVittie completed 92 of 172 passes for 1,064 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions in six games. He also rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

MacVittie was ranked the top pro-style quarterback available in the 2019 juco class by 247Sports.

KU will be losing starting quarterback Peyton Bender to graduation. Both Carter Stanley and Miles Kendrick have eligibility remaining should they return to KU in 2019.

MacVittie is KU’s fourth commitment under Miles and third in the last three days. A pair of in-state prospects — Jayden Russell and Mason Fairchild — announced they would be attending KU on Sunday.