KU basketball the new No. 1 in this week’s AP poll

The Kansas basketball team did not get passed over this time.
Following top-ranked Gonzaga’s loss to Tennessee on Sunday, KU moved back into the No. 1 spot in the AP poll with 57 of 65 first-place votes.
The Jayhawks, who are 8-0, were followed by Duke, Tennessee, Gonzaga and Michigan.
KU was preseason No. 1 before getting leapfrogged in the rankings Week 2 by Duke, which defeated Kentucky 118-84 in the Champions Classic. When Duke lost to Gonzaga on Nov. 21, the Bulldogs jumped the Jayhawks to take the top honor in the Week 4 poll, with KU remaining at No. 2.
Kansas State, which was 16th last week, fell into a tie for 25th after Saturday’s 47-46 road loss to Tulsa. Texas Tech (11th) was the only other Big 12 team ranked.
AP poll
1. Kansas (57) 1583
2. Duke (4) 1454
3. Tennessee (1) 1421
4. Gonzaga (1) 1412
5. Michigan (1) 1398
6. Virginia (1) 1384
7. Nevada 1283
8. Auburn 1151
9. Michigan State 1066
10. Florida State 991
11. Texas Tech 914
12. North Carolina 890
13. Virginia Tech 833
14. Buffalo 664
15. Ohio State 621
16. Wisconsin 599
17. Villanova 532
18. Mississippi State 441
19. Kentucky 385
20. Arizona State 351
21. Marquette 281
22. Iowa 208
23. Furman 189
24. Houston 173
T25. Syracuse 118
T25. Indiana 118
T25. Kansas State 118
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 115, Maryland 105, Oklahoma 82, Cincinnati 73, St. John’s 57, Purdue 40, NC State 26, Iowa St. 19, TCU 13, San Francisco 5, UCLA 3, Minnesota 2, Butler 2, Davidson 1, Florida 1, NJIT 1, Seton Hall 1, Texas 1.
