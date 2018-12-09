University of Kansas

New Jayhawks football coach Les Miles gets first two commitments ... from Kansas kids

By Jesse Newell

December 09, 2018 07:59 PM

Lawrence

Kansas football coach Les Miles picked up his first two commitments since taking over his new job three weeks ago, with both pledges coming from in-state kids.

Jayden Russell, a three-star Rivals cornerback from St. Thomas Aquinas in Overland Park, and Mason Fairchild, a two-star athlete from Andale, both announced their intentions Sunday.

Russell, the state’s eighth-best player according to Rivals, officially visited KU on Nov. 30. He won the 5A state championship with Aquinas this past season.

“Since Coach Miles got the job he just made me a priority,” Russell told Jon Kirby of JayhawkSlant.com. “When I talked to him he told me to come to KU and let’s change the culture. Once he was announced as the head coach I was the first person he called. It just showed me how much they really wanted me.”

Fairchild, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound player who will likely start his college career at tight end, had previously been committed to South Dakota since June. He visited KU this weekend.

“Honestly there wasn’t like one given point during the visit where I decided that I want to go there. It was just like the whole visit in general,” Fairchild told JayhawkSlant. “I really liked the place and the new coaches are all great.”

The new additions take KU’s commitment total from one to three. Before Sunday, running back Cole Mueller from Wentzville, Mo. had been the only member of the Jayhawks’ 2019 recruiting class.

