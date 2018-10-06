Grades from KU’s 38-22 loss to West Virginia and looking ahead

Now, Kansas fans wait.
Following KU’s 38-22 loss to No. 9 West Virginia, the Jayhawks have reached the midway point of the season, which is also significant for another reason: It’s the team’s bye week.
And if KU athletic director Jeff Long had previously decided to make an in-season switch to an interim coach — something that’s uncertain at this point — then this seems like it could be the time to do it.
Often, when ADs fire coaches midseason, they try to do so during an off week to give the new guy an extra week to adjust to his surroundings.
Some sort of announcement might come in the next few days either way. Long, who previously has talked about his preference to not fire coaches in season, would do coach David Beaty a favor if he plans to keep him for the rest of the year by saying that publicly to end all speculation. Or, if Long decides to make a change, it would stand to reason that news would come either Sunday or Monday as well.
If Beaty — 2-4 this year and 5-37 at KU — is let go, it won’t be because of Saturday’s effort. The Jayhawks played better than expected, keeping it competitive on the road against a top-10 team while forcing West Virginia quarterback Will Grier into numerous mistakes.
Here are grades for all three units, a highlight from Saturday’s loss and a look ahead.
Play of the game
Big-time Defense: After switching to safety/nickel from corner three weeks ago, Hasan Defense had a couple of rough games, getting beaten deep frequently in losses to Baylor and Oklahoma State. Defense followed that up with a huge bounceback, posting his best game as a Jayhawk on Saturday with two interceptions, including a second-quarter one just before halftime that kept the score at 21-7.
Grades
Offense: D. Take away a 75-yard touchdown drive in garbage time and the numbers here aren’t pretty. KU continued to rotate quarterbacks while using Carter Stanley and Peyton Bender, and while Bender showed flashes, those moments weren’t enough to give KU a chance late even with the defense playing well. The Jayhawks also had a pair of interceptions — their first two of the season — while failing to capitalize on turnovers and also a well-executed fake punt. Pooka Williams had his quietest day, and the Jayhawks offensive line once again looked overmatched against a Big 12 foe.
Defense: A. KU’s defense forced only two punts but still came through with an overall effective day thanks to big plays. The Jayhawks had three red-zone interceptions of the Heisman candidate Grier in the first half alone, a tough feat considering, according to ESPN Stats and Info, Grier had a career 25 touchdowns and no interceptions in the red zone entering Saturday’s game. Defensive coordinator Clint Bowen also was successful increasing his team’s pass rush, as KU came away with five sacks, which matched the team’s season total coming in. Defensive linemen Daniel Wise and nickel Bryce Torneden showed great energy in particular, and KU’s secondary played one of its best games against a talented West Virginia receiving group.
Special teams: C. KU’s fake punt was great. Good play design, outstanding execution and solid timing resulted in Ryan Schadler gaining 8 yards on a play that even NFL analysts were raving about on social media. The special teams’ grade isn’t higher, though, because of a huge fourth-quarter mistake. The Jayhawks were about to take over in Mountaineers’ territory when Kwamie Lassiter II muffed a punt that was recovered by West Virginia, ending any chances of a KU comeback.
Next up
KU will have its bye week before traveling to Lubbock, Texas, for a road game against Texas Tech on Oct. 20.
The Red Raiders, known for their fast-paced, high-powered offense, entered this week as the nation’s leader in yards per game (591).
Comments