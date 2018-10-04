KU recruiting: Robinson-Earl, Wiseman recap visits to Late Night; Green picks Arizona

Josh Green, a 6-foot-6 senior shooting guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., who is ranked No. 11 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, orally committed Thursday to play basketball at Arizona.
Green — who chose the Wildcats over North Carolina, Kansas, UNLV, Villanova and Southern California — made the announcement on Twitter.
“It’s just the best fit for me as a player,” Green told ESPN.com. “I’ve had a relationship with Coach (Sean) Miller for three years, been a top priority for three years. I have the opportunity to come in as a freshman and have a big impact. That means a lot. Location didn’t matter too much to me, but that’s beneficial, being closer to family.”
Green is a native of Australia whose family lives in Phoenix. For several weeks, it had been considered basically a two-way race between Arizona and UNC even though he had four schools on his final list. He made just one campus visit — to UNC — on Sept. 22. He told ESPN.com he had been to Arizona’s campus “three or four times,” on unofficial visits.
Losing out on Green was a tough break for North Carolina considering, “North Carolina was my dream school as a kid, but things change,” Green said. “You have to pick the best situation for you. I just had to be smart. Arizona is 100 percent the best choice. I love the school. I think the one thing is my relationship with the coach. Not many players, I don’t think, have the same relationship that me and Coach Miller have. He has a relationship with my family as well. We’re able to trust them with my college career.”
Wiseman enjoys Late Night
James Wiseman, a 7-foot senior center from Memphis East High School ranked No. 1 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by ESPN.com and 247sports.com and No. 2 by Rivals.com, has visited KU and Kentucky and has visits set up to Vanderbilt (Oct. 12-14), Memphis (Oct. 19-21) and Florida State (Oct. 26-28).
He told prepcircuit.com he probably will pick a school “around the end of this year or maybe the beginning of next year. It’s a really hard decision so I have to be cautious, but I still make sure to trust the process. I pray every night that I go to the right school. I think it (decision) is going to be soon and not too far down the road.”
Of his trip to KU for Late Night in the Phog, Wiseman told prepcircuit.com: “It was a fun atmosphere and as soon as I walked in the gym everyone was screaming my name from the student section. Cassius Stanley was on the visit with me and I thought we connected pretty well. We just had a great time and I thought the players were great to talk to. They spoke about everything including things that would be helpful behind the scenes. I interacted with the coaching staff and the players so I had a great time over there.”
Stanley is a 6-5 senior shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High in North Hollywood, Calif., considering KU, Oregon and UCLA. He’s ranked No. 31 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com.
Robinson-Earl could decide in November
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, a 6-9 senior forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Bishop Miege, has made official visits to KU, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Villanova with a fifth visit — to Arizona — set for Oct. 12-14.
Of a possible timeline for his decision, Robinson-Earl told Rivals.com he would “just commit” to one of his finalists in late November, “if I know where I want to go.”
Of his visit to KU on Late Night in the Phog weekend, Robinson-Earl said: “It was good. I felt like I got a different perspective because it was more laid back and they showed me a lot more. They have told me a lot of stuff in the past but this time I was really able to see it during practice and watch some film on who they have had in the past and how they like to run stuff through the 4-man as well. Versatile 4s are very successful there being able to rebound, push the ball and shoot it.”
Of possibly going to KU, Robinson-Earl noted: “It would be cool being able to play where my dad (Lester Earl) played and also having my family there and all of my friends that I have back in Kansas City so it would be pretty much home and be a very good fit.”
Vitale’s list includes no KU players
No KU players appeared on Dick Vitale’s list of the top 25 players in the country released on Thursday.
The ESPN analyst does not include freshmen who have yet to play in a college game.
His preseason first-team All-Solid Gold squad is made up of Luke Maye, North Carolina; Caleb Martin, Nevada; Grant Williams, Tennessee; Carsen Edwards, Purdue and Tyus Battle, Syracuse.
Kansas State’s Dean Wade, who made the fifth team, was the only Big 12 player on Vitale’s preseason list. Former Blue Valley Northwest standout Clayton Custer of Loyola Chicago made the third team.
