KU QB Carter Stanley: Playing in WVU’s stadium a ‘dream’ growing up
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley talks about the significance of playing against West Virginia during a media session on Oct. 2, 2018. Stanley was named KU's starting quarterback by coach David Beaty on Monday.
KU coach Bill Self and rapper 2 Chainz bring down the house on Sept. 28, 2018 during the Jayhawks annual Late Night in the Phog, as the Jayhawks hosted the 34th installment of the season-opening event inside historic Allen Fieldhouse.
KU coach Bill Self wows the crowd with his Matthew McConaughey impersonation during the Sept. 28, 2018 Late Night in the Phog celebration, as the Jayhawks kick off another college basketball season at a packed Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self compares freshman Devon Dotson's explosiveness to another recent point guard. Self talked to reporters on Sept. 26. 2018, two days before Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.
Kansas Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot talks about how much weight he's gained this offseason. He spoke to reporters on Sept. 26, 2018, two days before KU basketball's annual Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett talks about why his second boot camp conditioning week hasn't any easier than the one last year. He spoke to reporters on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU Jayhawks football players celebrate and coach David Beaty embraces booster Dana Anderson after Kansas ended a FBS record 46-game road losing streak with a 31-7 victory at Central Michigan on Sept. 8, 2018.