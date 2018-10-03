‘Geez, here we go:’ How a bad block helped one KU quarterback earn another start

Carter Stanley, while taking two steps forward, began to realize how bad of an idea this might be.
The Kansas starting quarterback — 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds — was about to pick an on-field fight with Oklahoma State’s 299-pound defensive tackle Trey Carter.
“Their biggest dude on defense,” Stanley said with a smile. “I was like, ‘Geez, here we go.’”
After throwing a screen pass to teammate Steven Sims last week, Stanley didn’t expect to be a part of the play. Then Sims cut back toward Stanley, who realized he might be able to help by throwing a block.
What happened next didn’t go exactly as planned. Stanley threw his left shoulder into Carter’s body, with the large man wrapping his right arm around the quarterback to essentially put him in a headlock.
It worked for KU, though. Sims ran behind Stanley before diving ahead for nine yards on the final play of the third quarter.
The moment helps explain Stanley’s best quality, and also one of the main reasons he’ll start again in this week’s road game against West Virginia.
Stanley, according to teammates, is someone who is able to get the most out of those around him.
“The way he plays is pretty cool,” KU linebacker Joe Dineen said. “He’s an aggressive guy. He doesn’t play with that quarterback mindset.”
This appeared to have a real impact on KU’s offense last week.
Sims spoke about it after the game, saying Stanley’s presence brought the offense extra enthusiasm. That first stemmed from a play two years ago when Stanley tried to run over a Texas safety during a quarterback run in KU’s home victory.
“I’ll never forget that play, because I know that’s the kind of fight Carter has in his heart,” Sims said. “I know he’ll do it again. If he did it then, he’ll do it now.”
The latest example of Stanley’s toughness became a team-wide topic this week. KU’s coaches showed the Sims screen pass during a group video session, highlighting the positives that can come from players giving a little extra effort.
Stanley admitted his block was “not the best technique” while still understanding why coaches saw value in emphasizing the play. The Jayhawks’ fundamentals on the pass weren’t great, and it wasn’t executed as originally drawn up.
But because Stanley, along with two other teammates singled out on film, hustled and worked for each other, KU was able to scrap its way to a positive result.
“We just each found a man to block,” Stanley said, “and allowed Steven to get a few more yards.”
KU’s coaches are hoping Stanley’s impact on teammates continues to show this week. Beaty announced on the Big 12 teleconference Monday that Stanley would start against West Virginia, with Stanley learning of the decision while scrolling through Twitter that morning.
“It means a lot that I earned the trust of my coaches, the trust of my teammates,” Stanley said. “I’m really fired up.”
Stanley also believes he can improve on last week. In his first start of the year — coming on a day he was sick — Stanley was 24-for-32 passing for 247 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, though he says he missed a potential big passing play in the first half and also was fully to blame for a few of Oklahoma State’s sacks.
If nothing else, KU will be looking to Stanley for the same intangibles that he brought a week ago.
“I think Carter did bring a spark to our offense for sure,” Dineen said.
“Just seeing the little things he does on film are pretty awesome.”
