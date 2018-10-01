KU’s David Beaty says QB Carter Stanley will start vs. West Virginia

After limiting his praise for quarterback Carter Stanley following Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State, Kansas coach David Beaty announced Monday that Stanley will start for the Jayhawks in this week’s road game against West Virginia.

During the Big 12 teleconference, Beaty said his review of Stanley’s performance found that he played “pretty well. He didn’t play great. He played good.”

That part of the evaluation, though, leaves the coaching staff with higher hopes for the future. After getting first-team reps for the first time in nearly two months and while battling illness, Stanley completed 24 of 32 passes for 247 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against Oklahoma State.

“We’re encouraged more by the fact that there were so many things with some critical errors that we made that we can be a lot better,” Beaty said. “I know he sees that. I look for him to improve this week.”

Beaty also said Monday that quarterback Miles Kendrick was not expected to be available because of a shoulder injury, with the team hoping to get him back after the bye week on Oct. 13.

Stanley will get his second start of the season after only playing in garbage time during KU’s first four contests.

“The good thing is, Carter’s played a lot of ball around here. It’s not like your typical third-string guy,” Beaty said. “We would love for it to have been just crystal clear it was such a differential between the guys (in early practices), but it wasn’t that way.”

KU’s offensive players, in scoring 28 points, appeared to feed off Stanley’s energy. Beaty said Monday he sensed some of that as well, saying Stanley has “been a guy that our guys really are drawn to.”

“I think he really has done a nice job of preparing,” Beaty said. “Hopefully he’ll continue to do that and he’ll keep giving us production.”