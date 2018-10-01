Minnesota prep big man Zeke Nnaji includes KU on list of five possible schools

Zeke Nnaji, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound senior forward from Hopkins (Minn.) High who is ranked No. 37 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, has cut his list of schools to Kansas, Baylor, Arizona, Purdue and UCLA, he reported Sunday on Twitter.

Nnaji made an unofficial recruiting visit to KU last weekend. He has had in-home visits with coaches from KU, Kentucky, Kansas State, Baylor, Minnesota, Arizona, Indiana, Ohio State, Georgetown and UCLA.

‘It was a really good visit with coach (Bill) Self and his staff,” Zeke’s dad, Apham Nnaji, told Zagsblog.com.

“They see him, (Matthew) Hurt and (Jeremiah) Robinson-Earl co-existing and really doing well, just like (Andrew) Wiggins and (Joel) Embiid did,” Apham Nnaji added.

Apham said his son will make five official visits in October and early November and choose a school at the end of November.

In an interesting twist, Zeke’s sister, Maya, also made an unofficial recruiting visit to KU over the weekend.

She’s a 6-2 freshman guard/forward out of Hopkins High who has received offers from KU, Kansas State, Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Georgetown, Illinois, Purdue and Ohio State.

“I thank the Most High for receiving a scholarship (offer) from the University of Kansas! Thanks @Coach Brandon (Schneider)KU and staff for a great unofficial visit! #RockChalkJayhawk,” Maya Nnaji wrote on Twitter.

Stanley enjoys KU visit

Cassius Stanley, a 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard from Sierra Canyon (Calif.) High who is ranked No. 31 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, reported on Twitter on Sunday that he “Had a Great Time This Weekend on My Official Visit at Kansas!”

Stanley’s dad, Jerome, told Zagsblog.com, “Kansas was a great visit. It’s an elite program. We were very impressed.”

Jerome told Jayhawkslant.com: “Visit was outstanding. Great school, great staff, great fans.”

Stanley has a final list of KU, Oregon and UCLA. He’s going to visit UCLA on Oct. 26.

Anthony visits UNC

Cole Anthony, a 6-2 senior point guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., who is ranked No. 3 nationally by Rivals.com, visited North Carolina last weekend with No. 17-rated Armando Bacot.

Anthony, the son of former NBA player Greg Anthony, has not issued a list of schools. He has mentioned KU in the past.

Anthony has visited Notre Dame and also has interest in Miami, UCLA, Wake Forest and others.

He averaged 14.3 points and 4.2 assists for KU coach Self’s Under-18 team that won gold at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in June in Canada.

KU tops SI.com’s top game list

KU’s triple-overtime victory over Oklahoma, contested on Jan. 4, 2016 at Allen Fieldhouse, has been named No. 1 game (excluding NCAA Tournament games) of the past 10 years by SI.com. It was the only KU game listed in the top 10.

“Despite the Jayhawks winning, this game is referred to as ‘The Buddy Hield Game,’ which tells you how good the senior’s performance was,” SI.com wrote via staff report. “A January 2016 showdown between the AP No. 1 (Kansas) and No. 2 (Oklahoma) teams in the country (interestingly, the two were opposite in the Coaches Poll) exceeded all expectations as the two played to three overtimes, with KU prevailing in a buzzing Allen Fieldhouse, 109-106. Hield put on a show, dropping 46 points, making 8 of 15 threes and adding eight rebounds and seven assists for good measure. He was also one of five players who logged more than 50 minutes on the floor.

“The Sooners had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Khadeem Lattin missed the front end of a one-and-one with 2.1 seconds remaining. The extra periods then turned into a three-point showcase, with eight in total being traded by the two heavyweights. Hield had 13 points in overtime after finishing regulation with 33, but in the end he and Oklahoma came up just short in Lawrence, falling to a Jayhawks team led by Perry Ellis, Frank Mason and Devonte’ Graham. However, it was such a thrilling, balanced battle that the Sooners remained at No. 2 in the following week’s AP poll.”

Street and Smith speaks

Kansas is the country’s No. 1 team in Street and Smith’s preseason poll, followed by Virginia, Duke, Tennessee, Kentucky, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Nevada, Villanova and Auburn. K-State is No. 11, West Virginia 15 and TCU No. 18.

KU’s Dedric Lawson was first-team preseason All-America with Carson Edwards, Purdue; R.J. Barrett, Duke; Grant Williams, Tennessee and Luke Maye, North Carolina. The magazine’s all-Big 12 team: Lawson and Quentin Grimes of KU, plus Barry Brown and Dean Wade, KSU and Sagaba Konate, West Virginia.