Five Things to Know: Oklahoma State v. KU

Here are five things to know before the Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Kansas Jayhawks.
By
Up Next
Here are five things to know before the Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Kansas Jayhawks.
By

University of Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks football vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

September 29, 2018 05:30 AM

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence

TV: Fox Sports KC

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

Tickets: $40-80

The line: Oklahoma State by 17

Prediction

I picked this as a 20-point Oklahoma State win before the season started and don’t feel a strong reason to stray far from that original thought.

Oklahoma State has probably slightly exceeded expectations this year — even taking last week’s disappointing home loss to Texas Tech into account — while KU’s best chance in any game will be relying upon an improved defense that has excelled on third downs and with forcing turnovers.

KU’s offense struggled last week against a bad Baylor defense, and even if one expects a better effort Saturday, getting to the 20s should be a challenge. Meanwhile, even with optimism about KU’s defense, it’ll be tough to keep Oklahoma State’s explosive playmakers covered up without a few breakdowns.

This feels like a 30-something to teens-something game, which could end up being a late-season pattern for KU given its roster strengths and weaknesses.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

Oklahoma State 35, KU 16

Do you like this story? Subscribe to Sports Pass

The Star's digital sports-only subscription is only $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Jesse Newell

Jesse Newell covers University of Kansas athletics for The Star.

  Comments  