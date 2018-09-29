Kansas Jayhawks football vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence

TV: Fox Sports KC

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

Tickets: $40-80

The line: Oklahoma State by 17

Prediction

I picked this as a 20-point Oklahoma State win before the season started and don’t feel a strong reason to stray far from that original thought.

Oklahoma State has probably slightly exceeded expectations this year — even taking last week’s disappointing home loss to Texas Tech into account — while KU’s best chance in any game will be relying upon an improved defense that has excelled on third downs and with forcing turnovers.

KU’s offense struggled last week against a bad Baylor defense, and even if one expects a better effort Saturday, getting to the 20s should be a challenge. Meanwhile, even with optimism about KU’s defense, it’ll be tough to keep Oklahoma State’s explosive playmakers covered up without a few breakdowns.

This feels like a 30-something to teens-something game, which could end up being a late-season pattern for KU given its roster strengths and weaknesses.

Oklahoma State 35, KU 16





Do you like this story? Subscribe to Sports Pass The Star's digital sports-only subscription is only $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE