Self compares Devon Dotson’s explosiveness to recent guard

Kansas Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self compares freshman Devon Dotson's explosiveness to another recent point guard. Self talked to reporters on Sept. 26. 2018, two days before Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service