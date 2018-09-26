KU’s Mitch Lightfoot talks about how much weight he’s gained

Kansas Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot talks about how much weight he's gained this offseason. He spoke to reporters on Sept. 26, 2018, two days before KU basketball's annual Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
