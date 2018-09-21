California guard Cassius Stanley cuts list to three schools, including Kansas

Kansas recruiting target Cassius Stanley, a 6-foot-5, 170-pound senior shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School in North Hollywood, Calif., has narrowed his list of schools to Kansas, UCLA and Oregon, he reported on Twitter on Friday.
Stanley, the No. 31-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com, has eliminated Southern California, Texas and Arizona. The elimination of USC came as somewhat of a surprise, considering his dad attended USC and he’s been around the school a lot. His mom ran track at UCLA.
Stanley, known as perhaps the most athletic player in the Class of 2019 with great jumping ability, is scheduled to attend KU’s Late Night in the Phog next Friday as part of an official recruiting visit to KU.
He recently tweeted that he had “great” in-home visits with both KU and Oregon.
After a Sept. 12 in-home visit with KU, his dad, Jerome, told Jayhawkslant.com: “The in-home visit was just amazing and wonderful. The biggest thing that stands out to us about Kansas is the opportunity. We had a wonderful time with the coaching staff last night.”
Jerome Stanley, according to SLAM Magazine, has been a sports agent for around three decades. His list of clients has included Baron Davis, Chad Johnson, Brian Shaw, Keyshawn Johnson and Dennis Northcutt.
Of his own ability, Cassius Stanley told SLAM Magazine: “People see my highlights and think I’m just a dunker and super athletic with no skill. It used to really bug me earlier in high school and I used to really try to prove to other people that I was more than just a dunker. But then I started to realize that I’m just going to play my game. I don’t ever dunk in games, really. I realized that when people come to see my games they might be disappointed, because I’m all skill.”
