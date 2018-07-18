Svi Mykhailiuk honored on all-NBA Summer League team for runner-up Lakers

Former Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk of the Los Angeles Lakers was chosen to the all-NBA Summer League second team Tuesday in a vote of media members that covered the two-week event in Las Vegas.
The announcement was made before the Lakers’ 91-73 loss to Portland in Tuesday night’s championship game at Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV’s campus.
The 6-foot-8 Mykhailiuk — he scored 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting (2 of 7 from three) with three rebounds and two assists in the title game — averaged 16.6 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting for the 6-1 Lakers. Mykhailiuk, the Lakers’ second-round draft pick (No. 47 overall), made 20 of 49 threes for 40.8 percent.
Former KU guard Malik Newman scored four points and grabbed three rebounds while playing nine minutes in the title game for LA. The undrafted Newman, who recently signed a two-way contract with the Lakers, scored 16 points total while playing in five summer games.
Mykhailiuk was joined on the all-summer league second team by former Oklahoma guard Trae Young, Atlanta; Jaren Jackson, Memphis; Wade Baldwin, Portland and DeAndre Ayton, Phoenix.
First team all-summer league honors were claimed by Josh Hart, Lakers (MVP); Wendell Carter, Chicago; Kevin Knox, New York; Collin Sexton, Cleveland and Christian Wood, Milwaukee.
Tuesday’s game ended a busy summer for Mykhailiuk and Newman, who attended the NBA Combine, then worked out for numerous NBA teams prior to the June 21 Draft. They’ll now be able to take a break prior to the start of training camp in October.
