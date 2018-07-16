Nico Mannion on KU basketball and his recruitment

The Kansas City Star's Blair Kerkhoff, Kellis Robinett and Jesse Newell discuss all of the happenings during the first day of Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas. They also give a preview of what to expect for Kansas football in the 2018-19 season.
Tournament MVP and KU freshman Quentin Grimes joined Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self on June 19, 2018 to talk about winning the gold medal at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Saint Catharines, Canada.
During a press conference on June 19, 2018 at KU, Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self was asked if he'd visited with Lagerald Vick, who withdrew his name from the NBA draft and would therefore still be eligible to play another year in college.
Whether it was driving to the bucket, dishing out assists or hitting six three-pointers on his way to 26 points, KU sophomore guard Charlie Moore provided Bill Self basketball campers and the general public an eyeful in a June 13, 2018 scrimmage.
After sitting out a year after transferring to Kansas, junior power forward Dedric Lawson has been impressing the coaching staff and his teammates. He poured in 20 points during the Bill Self Basketball Camp scrimmage on June 5, 2018 at KU.