Can nonconference schedule help K-State men’s basketball back to NCAA Tournament?

Challenges, battles, classics ... and a bunch of home games, Kansas State’s 2021-22 nonconference men’s basketball schedule was released on Thursday.

Many of the contests had been revealed, like the first of a four-game series against Wichita State. It starts with a Dec. 5 game at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita with games the following years on the K-State and Wichita State campuses along with T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The Wildcats play at T-Mobile this season in the Hall of Fame Classic. Matchups haven’t been announced but the field also includes Arkansas, Cincinnati and Illinois.

K-State plays host to Marquette in the Big 12/Big East Battle on Dec. 8, and visits Ole Miss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29.

Four of the first six games are in Bramlage Coliseum: Florida A&M (Nov. 10), Omaha (Nov. 17), North Dakota (Nov. 28) and Albany (Dec. 1).

The Wildcats also have home games against Green Bay, Morgan State and McNeese State and visit Nebraska.

“We already play in the best conference in the country, so our guys are going to play outstanding competition,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said in a statement. “But to then add the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City with teams like Arkansas, Cincinnati and Illinois and the three road games at Wichita State, Nebraska and Ole Miss, we feel confident this non-conference schedule gives our team a number of challenges and opportunities to build toward an NCAA Tournament bid.”

Kansas State men’s basketball 2021-22 nonconference schedule

Nov. 10: vs. Florida A&M

Nov. 17: vs. Omaha

Nov. 22-23: at Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City (K-State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Illinois)

Nov. 28: vs. North Dakota

Dec. 1: vs. Albany

Dec. 5: vs. Wichita State at Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita

Dec. 8: vs. Marquette

Dec. 12: vs. Green Bay

Dec. 19: at Nebraska

Dec. 21: vs. McNeese State

Dec. 29: vs. Morgan State

Jan. 29: at Ole Miss