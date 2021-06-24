SportsBeat KC: In times of change across college sports, Kansas State will be ready

A Supreme Court decision means college sports are going to change. Associated Press file photo

Name, image and likeness ... an expanded College Football Playoff ... this week’s Supreme Court ruling ... so many changes are coming to college sports.

How will they affect member schools?

Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett and SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff discuss the changes and how it affects the Wildcats on this episode of The Star’s daily sports podcast.

K-State, like many schools, has been active in the transfer portal, and the odd path of a football newcomer appears to have concluded with good news for the WIldcats.

