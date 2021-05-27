Kickoff times for Kansas State Wildcats’ first three games are released

The Kansas State football team practices in front of fans at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Game times were released Wednesday for Kansas State’s first three football games this fall.

Also, the Wildcats’ game at Texas, originally scheduled for Nov. 27, was moved up one day to Friday, Nov. 26 and will kick off at 11 a.m. and air on Fox.

K-State’s season opener will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 against Stanford in the Allstate Kickoff Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

The Wildcats’ next two games will be at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan and will be streamed on ESPN+. K-State’s game against Southern Illinois will kick off at 6 p.m. Sept. 11, followed by a 1:05 p.m. Sept. 18 game against Nevada.

Season tickets are on sale at kstatesports.com/tickets and single-game tickets go on sale July 12.