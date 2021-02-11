Kansas State Wildcats unveil Big 12 football schedule ahead of 2021 season

Here is your first look at Kansas State’s football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Big 12 announced its full conference slate of games on Thursday, which means Wildcats fans can begin planning their fall Saturdays accordingly.

K-State will open the season against Stanford on Sept. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the Allstate Kickoff Classic. Then it will close out the nonconference portion of its schedule with home games against Southern Illinois and Nevada the following two weeks.

Big 12 play will begin for the Wildcats on Sept. 25, and their entry into conference play won’t be easy. K-State will open at Oklahoma State and then follow that up with home games against preseason favorites Oklahoma and Iowa State.

The Sooners will visit Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Oct. 2 and the Wildcats will get a week off before playing the Cyclones in their Farmageddon rivarly on Oct. 16.

That will be, by far, K-State’s most difficult stretch of the 2021 season.

Things should ease up from there, though. K-State will follow up Iowa State with a trip to Texas Tech on Oct. 23 and then return home to play TCU the following week.

The Sunflower Showdown between the Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks will take place on Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

From there, K-State will close out the season with home games against West Virginia and Baylor. Then it will close on the road against Texas on Nov. 27.

The 2021 schedule is a little different from recent seasons in that the Wildcats will only have one off week.

K-State finished 4-6 with a 4-5 record in Big 12 play last season.

Kansas State’s 2021 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 - Stanford (AT&T Stadium)

Sept. 11 - Southern Illinois

Sept. 18 - Nevada

Sept. 25 - at Oklahoma State

Oct. 2 - Oklahoma

Oct. 16 - Iowa State

Oct. 23 - at Texas Tech

Oct. 30 - TCU

Nov. 6 - at Kansas

Nov. 13 - West Virginia

Nov. 20 - Baylor

Nov. 27 - at Texas