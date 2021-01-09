K-State Wildcats vs. OSU Cowboys: Basketball lineups, time, TV and prediction

Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (13) advances the ball during an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt) AP

The details

When/where: 5 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

TV/radio: ESPN2; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Projected lineups

P No. Oklahoma State Ht. Yr. PPG F 22 Kalib Boone 6-9 So. 6.4 G 14 Bryce Williams 6-2 Sr. 8.4 G 0 Avery Anderson 6-3 So. 8.1 G 13 Isaac Likekele 6-5 Jr. 12.0 G 2 Cade Cunningham 6-8 Fr. 19.1 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Davion Bradford 7-0 Fr. 7.0 G 00 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Sr. 12.2 G 2 Selton Miguel 6-4 Fr. 8.5 G 3 DaJuan Gordon 6-4 So. 10.2 G 24 Nijel Pack 6-0 Fr. 10.7





About Oklahoma State (7-3, 1-3 Big 12): The Cowboys have been the kings of close games since Big 12 play began. Their lone victory came in overtime against Texas Tech, while their three defeats came by a total of seven points. Oklahoma State lost its last game against West Virginia despite possessing a 19-point lead in the second half. Closing out games will be a big priority for coach Mike Boynton moving forward. The Cowboys are strong at guard with Isaac Likekele back as a junior on top of freshman star Cade Cunningham.

About Kansas State (5-7, 1-3 Big 12): The Wildcats are coming off a double-digit loss at Texas Tech, but the game was more competitive than the final score might suggest. K-State played well on offense but got poor defense and foul trouble hurt their comeback odds in the second half. Both Nijel Pack and Selton Miguel played well as freshmen guards in that game and will look to build off that against Oklahoma State. The Wildcats will once again be limited on depth against the Cowboys, as Antonio Gordon, Luke Kasubke, Kaosi Ezeagu and Montavious Murphy are all currently sidelined.

Prediction: None of Oklahoma State’s past six games have been decided by more than six points, so that gives K-State legitimate hope of keeping this game close and maybe even pulling off an upset, despite the Cowboys entering as eight-point favorites.

Oklahoma State and K-State are both young teams that rely heavily on newcomers. They are also both streaky shooting teams from the three-point line. So there is a bit of a wild-card feel to this game. Just about anything could happen.

Still, there is no ignoring the talent advantage that Oklahoma State appears to possess in this matchup. Cade Cunningham was the No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2020 class and is already averaging 19.1 points for the Cowboys. Isaac Likekele has also been a handful for the Wildcats in the past.

Given that the Cowboys are averaging 78 points per game, it’s fair to wonder if the Wildcats can keep pace.

Oklahoma State 72, Kansas State 67.