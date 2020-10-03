Chris Klieman uncertain how long K-State QB Skylar Thompson will be out with injury

Kansas State fans collectively groaned at the sight of Skylar Thompson walking slowly to the locker room following a scary hit during the second quarter of the Wildcats’ 31-21 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The senior quarterback is the unquestioned leader of K-State’s offense and he appeared on his way to a solid game against the Red Raiders, as he had completed five of 10 passes for 33 yards and a touchdown and guided the Wildcats to an early lead before exiting the game.

No one in purple wanted to see him get sidelined with an injury, but that’s exactly what happened when Texas Tech linebacker Riko Jeffers drilled him with a late and arguably dirty hit in the right shoulder. When Thompson emerged from the locker room after halftime, he did so in street clothes with a sling on his right arm.

It’s possible he will miss additional games this season. For now, though, his status is a question mark.

“I do not have any update on Skylar,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said afterward, “other than they said he was just out.”

Jeffers was ejected from the game for targeting when he hit Thompson well after Thompson threw the ball down field on a passing play in the first half.

Klieman didn’t take exception to the tackle.

“No, I mean it was penalized,” Klieman said. “One thing, (Texas Tech coach) Matt Wells is as classy a guy as there is. There was nothing malicious about it all. It’s just the game of football.”

Freshman quarterback Will Howard took over for Thompson in the second quarter and played well enough to help the Wildcats hold off the Red Raiders. Howard finished with 173 yards and a touchdown. His biggest plays came in the fourth quarter, including a 66-yard pass to Briley Moore and a 70-yard completion to Deuce Vaughn that clinched the game.

Will he once again lead the offense when the Wildcats head to TCU for their third Big 12 game of the season next week? Or will Thompson be healthy enough to play under center?

K-State may not know for a few days.

“I don’t even want to go there, because we don’t know,” Klieman said. “We will have to diagnose it and see. He was on the sideline helping Will and Nick out. I know that he loves his teammates.”