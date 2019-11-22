K-state football recruiting notebook: How complete is the Wildcats’ 2020 class?

In the past month, Kansas State has earned three pledges to its 2020 football recruiting class.

With National Signing Day only a few weeks away and with one more home game for the Wildcats, let’s look at what they need.

Defensive tackle

On Thursday, K-State lost one of its biggest targets.

Hutchinson Community College defensive tackle Latrell Bankston pledged to Big 12 foe Iowa State over the Wildcats after K-State. KSU had invested quite a bit of recruiting capital into the junior-college All-American.

CULTRE CHANGER, GAME BREAKER!!!!! Please respect my decision!!! pic.twitter.com/NRV5OaKL6P — Latrell Bankston ︎➄➅ (@_Latrellbank) November 21, 2019

With Bankston’s decision, K-State is back to the big board, looking to fill likely one last spot at that position.

On Oct. 22, K-State landed juco standout Robert Hentz after a flurry of phone calls, a scholarship offer, an official visit and finally a pledge. Hentz will likely be a plug-in piece to the Wildcats’ defensive tackle group, which will lose three of its top four players.

With Hentz in the books as the Cats’ only defensive tackle pledge and Bankston gone, one name stands out on the prospect list: Butler’s Derick Newton. Newton was pledged to K-State a few years ago before going to Butler. He has been offered again, and his next-biggest offer is from Houston.

If Newton comes through for K-State, the Cats could close the book on the defensive tackle position. With junior Drew Wiley coming back, he and Hentz would pair nicely.

K-State also brings back sophomore Eli Huggins, freshman Myles Livingston, redshirt freshman Jaylen Pickle, freshman Matthew Pola-Mao and freshman Elliott Strahm.

Defensive back

K-State already has four defensive backs pledged to its 2020 class, but there is reason to believe at least one more is on the way.

The Wildcats flipped Tajiri Smith away from Memphis Nov. 4. Smith is a three-star prospect out of Powder Springs, Georgia, and McEachern High School.

Houston North Shore’s Joseph Wilson is the Wildcats’ highest-rated defensive back pledge. Louisiana native Makholven Sonn and Dallas-Fort Worth standout Malachi Mitchell round out their commitments.

But K-State had Palmetto, Florida, target Daemon Hill on campus last weekend as the Wildcats hosted West Virginia. They have been after Hill for months, and his official visit seemed to go well.

You might as well commit https://t.co/vDfocxoc2S — K 2 0 (@lahfleek9) November 20, 2019

Other targets include Armwood (Florida) safety Aamaris Brown; Atlanta’s Tee Denson, who will visit Virginia Tech this weekend; and Richmond, Texas, prospect Faybian Marks.

Marks and Hill have been hot on K-State’s radar for months and are the most likely two from this group to pledge to the Cats late in the cycle. Brown took his visit to K-State last weekend.

Tight end

K-State has two tight ends and potentially a third if McPherson’s Cody Stufflebean is slotted there instead of at defensive end.

But the Cats might need more help now.

K-State has two tight ends coming back who have played significant snaps this season, in Nick Lenners and Samuel Wheeler, who is done for the season with an injury.

Senior Blaise Gammon is graduating, and K-State’s pledges to the 2020 class will come to Manhattan as true freshmen.

The Wildcats could eye a junior-college or graduate-transfer prospect, too, who might be able to come in and play right away.