K-State’s Blake Lynch is the best Wildcats kicker in history, but you’d never know it

When Anthony Cantele watches Kansas State football games, nervousness still washes over him before a field goal attempt. It just hits a little differently now.

Cantele was a kicker at K-State from 2010-12. He hit 36 field goals and 112 PATs. When he left, his brother Jack came in behind him; Jack Cantele finished his college career in 2015 with the second-best career field-goal percentage in school history at 77.8 percent.

The Wildcats’ kicker in 2019 is not a Cantele, but he’s taken over the top spot in the school’s career field-goal percentage category. Blake Lynch is a junior kicker out of Goddard Eisenhower High, and the best kicker statistically in K-State history.

Lynch is 27-for-30 in his career on field-goal attempts. Hitting at them at a 90 percent clip, he is better in that category than both Canteles, NFL kicker Matthew McCrane and Ring of Honor inductee Martin Gramatica.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Although Anthony Cantele said Lynch’s talent would have shined through regardless, Cantele was at least a little responsible for Lynch’s success.

Throughout high school, Lynch went to Cantele’s kicking camps. The pair developed a strong bond, so strong that Lynch said he chose to wear No. 10 because Cantele did.

“I’m in a unique position where when I left, I got to watch my brother kick, and now with Blake there, it’s like watching my little brother all over again,” said Cantele, who now coaches soccer at Wichita’s Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School. “He’s meant a lot to me for a lot of years, him and his family. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

K-State teammates congratulate K-State Wildcats kicker Anthony Cantele (10) after his 3rd field goal Saturday. K-State defeated Iowa State 30-23.(Dec. 3, 2011) The Wichita Eagle

A number of K-State players have turned heads this season. Wyatt Hubert, a redshirt sophomore defensive end, has looked like a future NFL Draft pick. Junior quarterback Skylar Thompson has shown flashes of brilliance in K-State’s two three-game winning streaks. And freshman receiver Joshua Youngblood has already drawn comparisons to former Wildcats star Tyler Lockett.

But no one has been more consistent and less talked about than Lynch this season.

“I’m pretty relaxed anyway,” Lynch said. “I guess I just naturally fly under the radar.”

K-State coach Chris Klieman said the best compliment for a kicker is to go unnoticed. Lynch has been outstanding at that in 2019. He has only been on the field for about two minutes of game time this season but has accounted for 77 points, 17 more than the next best K-State player.

Lynch’s 27 career field goals are already tied for 10th-most in school history. He is making them with 92.8 percent efficiency this season, third in school history for a single season and tied for seventh among every kicker in the country.

“He’s just had a phenomenal year, and he’s been really consistent,” Klieman said. “He wants to be perfect in his craft, and that’s what I appreciate about Blake.”

K-State place kicker Blake Lynch (10) gets off another field goal Saturday against Baylor. Lynch had two fieldgoals on the day. (October 5, 2019) Bo Rader

Lynch wasn’t like most high school kickers in the Wichita area. Many teams poach a player from the soccer field to do double-duty and help out the football team. Lynch did that for his first two years of high school at Eisenhower but dropped high school soccer entirely for his final two years.

Lynch said he was playing four games a week while competing for the Tigers’ football and soccer teams. It became too much, and he thought he had a shot at football.

“When I came to a camp here (Manhattan) my junior year, they really liked me and had me on visits,” Lynch said. “But I think I knew for sure my first practice of my sophomore year. I hit a 50-yarder, and the coaches just started freaking out.”

Lynch is your stereotypical kicker. He is 5-foot-5, 148 pounds. He is so short he has to jump to give his holder a high-five after every made field goal. Cantele said Lynch’s size helps his control and ball-striking. There is less body to manage.

Kansas State place kicker Blake Lynch (10) and holder Devin Anctil (21) celebrate Lynch’s 35-yard field goal during the first half of their NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Rogelio V. Solis AP

Because of his size, Lynch isn’t a power kicker. His career long came against Oklahoma State this season when he hit from 46 yards. Lynch said he has hit from 63 in warm-ups, but that was with a strong wind to his back. He said every game’s conditions dictate his range for that day, but he would be comfortable from 55.

Lynch also keeps to himself. He works within his routine throughout the week and on game day. Klieman said that helps explain Lynch’s consistency.

The NFL is the dream for Lynch now. If he earns a spot on an NFL roster, he would join the likes of Gramatica and Doug Dusenburg as kickers drafted from K-State.

For now, Lynch is just drowning out the noise and kicking footballs, he said.

“I just try to stay off Twitter as much as I can,” Lynch said. “Stay focused and take it one kick at a time; that’s something I learned from McCrane: just live in the moment and not think about it.”

K-State’s Blake Lynch competes during the football spring game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on April 21, 2018. Scott D. Weaver