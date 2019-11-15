K-State recruiting notebook: Full National Signing Day tracker as football adds No. 21

Thirty high school athletes took advantage of the early signing period Wednesday and chose the K-State Wildcats.

Kansas State earned commitments from baseball to women’s golf on National Signing Day. A day before, K-State football earned its 21st verbal pledge.

Here is a recap of the week in recruiting.

National Signing Day

Baseball

Luke Beckstein - Infielder - Tyngsboro, Massachusetts; Groton High School

Trey Frahm - Infielder/Pitcher - Elkhorn, Nebraska; Elkhorn High School

Nick Goodwin - Outfielder - Overland Park, Kansas; St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Tyler Ruhl - Pitcher/Outfielder - Cairo, Nebraska; Centura High School

Cameron Uselton - Outfielder - Moore, Oklahoma; Westmoore High School

Brett Wozniak - Pitcher - Garden Grove, California; Cypress High School

Men’s Basketball

Davion Bradford - Power forward, 7-0, 250 pounds - St. Louis, Missouri; Mehlville High School

Luke Kasubke - Combo guard, 6-5, 185 pounds - St. Louis, Missouri; Chaminade High School

Selton Miguel - Shooting guard, 6-4, 195 pounds - Orlando, Florida; West Oaks Academy

Nijel Pack - Point guard, 6-0, 165 pounds - Indianapolis, Indiana; Lawrence Central

Women’s Basketball

Taylor Lauterbach - Center, 6-6 - Appleton, Wisconsin; Appleton West High School

Jada Moore - Guard, 5-11 - Denver, Colorado; Regis Jesuit High School

Men’s Golf

Cooper Schultz - Andover, Kansas; Andover Central High School

Luke O’Neill - Connemara, Ireland

Women’s Golf

Napua Glossner - San Diego, California; Scripps Ranch High School

Gabriela McNelly - Mico, Texas; Medina Valley High School

Women’s Soccer

Keila Gillispie - Midfielder/Defender - Newton, Kansas; Newton High School

Marissa Gohr - Forward - Elkhorn, Nebraska; Elkhorn South High School

Lily Hollis - Forward - Kearney, Missouri; Kearney High School

Taryn Lubbers - Midfielder - Wichita, Kansas; Bishop Carroll High School

Erin Morrissey - Defender - Omaha, Nebraska; Millard North High School

Lily Parker - Defender - Austin, Texas; McCallum High School

Peyton Pearson - Midfielder/Defender - Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Broken Arrow High School

Presli Pearson - Goalkeeper - Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Broken Arrow High School

Maddie Weichel - Forward - Papillion, Nebraska; Papillion-La Vista High School

Alaina Werremeyer - Goalkeeper - Blue Springs, Missouri; Blue Springs South High School

Volleyball

Aliyah Carter - Outside hitter, 5-9 - Dubuque, Iowa; Wahlert Catholic High School

Kadye Fernholz - Middle blocker, 6-1 - Miller, South Dakota; Miller High School

Mackenzie Morris - Defensive specialist/Libero, 5-7 - Dallas, Texas; Ursuline Academy

Jayden Nembhard - Outside hitter, 6-1 - Keller, Texas; Keller High School

In-state product pledges

Dawson Delforge is set to go to his third school in three years, and all are in Kansas.

Delforge graduated from Wamego High School, about 15 minutes east of Manhattan. He accepted an offer to Butler County Community College in El Dorado.

Tuesday, Delforge made his oral pledge to K-State.

I am excited to announce that I am committed to Kansas State! I would like to thank all the coaches at butler, and to my family for being so supportive through this process #Emaw pic.twitter.com/3rfiH275i9 — Dawson Delforge (@DawsonDelforge) November 12, 2019

Delforge is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound guard in the class of 2020. K-State is set to lose its entire offensive line after this season; the Wildcats need someone to step in and play immediately.

Delforge is a candidate to do that along with high school pledges Sam Shields of Manhattan and Hadley Panzer of Lakin, and present Cats Josh Rivas, Ben Adler, Cooper Beebe and Noah Johnson.

Delforge held offers from the likes of UTSA , Western Kentucky and McNeese State. He will take is official visit this weekend as K-State hosts West Virginia.