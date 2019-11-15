Kansas State University
K-State recruiting notebook: Full National Signing Day tracker as football adds No. 21
Thirty high school athletes took advantage of the early signing period Wednesday and chose the K-State Wildcats.
Kansas State earned commitments from baseball to women’s golf on National Signing Day. A day before, K-State football earned its 21st verbal pledge.
Here is a recap of the week in recruiting.
National Signing Day
Baseball
Luke Beckstein - Infielder - Tyngsboro, Massachusetts; Groton High School
Trey Frahm - Infielder/Pitcher - Elkhorn, Nebraska; Elkhorn High School
Nick Goodwin - Outfielder - Overland Park, Kansas; St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Tyler Ruhl - Pitcher/Outfielder - Cairo, Nebraska; Centura High School
Cameron Uselton - Outfielder - Moore, Oklahoma; Westmoore High School
Brett Wozniak - Pitcher - Garden Grove, California; Cypress High School
Men’s Basketball
Davion Bradford - Power forward, 7-0, 250 pounds - St. Louis, Missouri; Mehlville High School
Luke Kasubke - Combo guard, 6-5, 185 pounds - St. Louis, Missouri; Chaminade High School
Selton Miguel - Shooting guard, 6-4, 195 pounds - Orlando, Florida; West Oaks Academy
Nijel Pack - Point guard, 6-0, 165 pounds - Indianapolis, Indiana; Lawrence Central
Women’s Basketball
Taylor Lauterbach - Center, 6-6 - Appleton, Wisconsin; Appleton West High School
Jada Moore - Guard, 5-11 - Denver, Colorado; Regis Jesuit High School
Men’s Golf
Cooper Schultz - Andover, Kansas; Andover Central High School
Luke O’Neill - Connemara, Ireland
Women’s Golf
Napua Glossner - San Diego, California; Scripps Ranch High School
Gabriela McNelly - Mico, Texas; Medina Valley High School
Women’s Soccer
Keila Gillispie - Midfielder/Defender - Newton, Kansas; Newton High School
Marissa Gohr - Forward - Elkhorn, Nebraska; Elkhorn South High School
Lily Hollis - Forward - Kearney, Missouri; Kearney High School
Taryn Lubbers - Midfielder - Wichita, Kansas; Bishop Carroll High School
Erin Morrissey - Defender - Omaha, Nebraska; Millard North High School
Lily Parker - Defender - Austin, Texas; McCallum High School
Peyton Pearson - Midfielder/Defender - Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Broken Arrow High School
Presli Pearson - Goalkeeper - Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Broken Arrow High School
Maddie Weichel - Forward - Papillion, Nebraska; Papillion-La Vista High School
Alaina Werremeyer - Goalkeeper - Blue Springs, Missouri; Blue Springs South High School
Volleyball
Aliyah Carter - Outside hitter, 5-9 - Dubuque, Iowa; Wahlert Catholic High School
Kadye Fernholz - Middle blocker, 6-1 - Miller, South Dakota; Miller High School
Mackenzie Morris - Defensive specialist/Libero, 5-7 - Dallas, Texas; Ursuline Academy
Jayden Nembhard - Outside hitter, 6-1 - Keller, Texas; Keller High School
In-state product pledges
Dawson Delforge is set to go to his third school in three years, and all are in Kansas.
Delforge graduated from Wamego High School, about 15 minutes east of Manhattan. He accepted an offer to Butler County Community College in El Dorado.
Tuesday, Delforge made his oral pledge to K-State.
Delforge is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound guard in the class of 2020. K-State is set to lose its entire offensive line after this season; the Wildcats need someone to step in and play immediately.
Delforge is a candidate to do that along with high school pledges Sam Shields of Manhattan and Hadley Panzer of Lakin, and present Cats Josh Rivas, Ben Adler, Cooper Beebe and Noah Johnson.
Delforge held offers from the likes of UTSA , Western Kentucky and McNeese State. He will take is official visit this weekend as K-State hosts West Virginia.
Comments