Has Chris Klieman lived up to expectations? Hear it from the first-year K-State coach

At Chris Klieman’s introductory news conference as the 35th football coach in Kansas State history, he was grilled on a number of topics.

But two stood out.

First, how was an FCS coach going to adapt to Big 12 football in less than a year? Second, what was the goal in season one?

He addressed the second at the tail end of his opening statement.

“My goal is this: To challenge every one of those guys to win every day: compete and win each day, whether that’s in the academic world, classroom, whether that’s on the football field, socially, whether it’s strength and conditioning, you win every dang day.”

Nine games into Klieman’s tenure at K-State, the Wildcats are 6-3. Before suffering a road loss at Texas on Saturday, K-State was 6-2 for the first time since 2014.

Klieman became the 11th FBS coach since 2016 to start 3-0 in his first season and the second to do so coming from an FCS school. Under Klieman’s watch, K-State earned its first win over a top 5 team in the country in 13 years when the Cats beat Oklahoma last month.

This week, Klieman was asked whether he has lived up to his own expectations through nine games.

“I didn’t really have any personal goals,” Klieman said. “I think it was just to continue to grow every week. We knew there would be some really good highs. Honestly, I knew there would be some difficult times.”

Klieman said he would give himself a better self-evaluation at the end of the season.

“You don’t really get the chance to reflect during the season other than the two bye weeks,” Klieman said.

Those two bye weeks came and went before the calendar hit late October. Now K-State is in the middle of a seven-game sprint to the end of the regular season.

The Wildcats have already secured bowl eligibility. They did that with a 38-10 win at Kansas. But junior quarterback Skylar Thompson said hitting six wins was never all he was after.

K-State has a strong chance to push its record to 7-3 at home Saturday against West Virginia. The Mountaineers have beaten K-State each of the past two years, but they’re currently 3-6 and have lost five straight, including a 38-17 home loss to Texas Tech last weekend.

“It’s crazy to me that we have three games left,” Thompson said. “It feels like the season has been flying by, more so than in years past. So we just can’t take any moment for granted. Every Saturday is a great opportunity.”