ESPN announcer’s ‘only paved road’ comment about Manhattan irks K-State fans

There are multiple roads leading to Manhattan, Kansas, including U.S. Highway 24, K-18, K-113 among others.

And here’s the thing: they’re all paved.

That may seem like an odd thing to note, but it’s worth pointing out because ESPN announcer Bob Wischusen made a strange comment during Kansas State’s 48-41 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

While talking about the Wildcats playing in a stadium named for former coach Bill Snyder, Wischusen said they were near Bill Snyder Highway.

“What does it say about the football stadium and literally, like, the only paved road into town named after the same guy?” Wischusen asked.

Yep, he said “the only paved road.” Here is moment:

Check out this clip from College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State https://t.co/2JrB9CqhWk #clippit — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) October 28, 2019

K-State fans, as one might expect, were upset about the comment. This is what they were saying:

Ha I was thinking the exact same thing — Nicole Phillips (@NicolePhilli) October 26, 2019

@ABCNetwork @KAKEsports Seriously?!? The only paved road into town is the Coach Snyder highway?!? Manhattan Kansas is not in the wilderness. — LuC (@CappsLou) October 26, 2019

Oh my, I said the same thing. So freaking insulting. — Stephanie Gilbert (@smgilbert70) October 27, 2019

ABC play by play commentator just now said that Coach Bill Snyder Highway is “literally, like the only paved road into town” What a clown, apparently most roads into Manhattan are rutted up wagon trails. #KStateFB — Everett Royer (@KSportsImages) October 26, 2019

