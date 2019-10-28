Kansas State University
ESPN announcer’s ‘only paved road’ comment about Manhattan irks K-State fans
There are multiple roads leading to Manhattan, Kansas, including U.S. Highway 24, K-18, K-113 among others.
And here’s the thing: they’re all paved.
That may seem like an odd thing to note, but it’s worth pointing out because ESPN announcer Bob Wischusen made a strange comment during Kansas State’s 48-41 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.
While talking about the Wildcats playing in a stadium named for former coach Bill Snyder, Wischusen said they were near Bill Snyder Highway.
“What does it say about the football stadium and literally, like, the only paved road into town named after the same guy?” Wischusen asked.
Yep, he said “the only paved road.” Here is moment:
K-State fans, as one might expect, were upset about the comment. This is what they were saying:
