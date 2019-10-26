K-State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Prediction, kickoff time, TV, betting line

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ABC

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: Oklahoma by 23 1/2

Prediction

You could make an argument that Oklahoma should be favored by more than it already is against Kansas State.

The Sooners boast the nation’s top statistical offense, averaging 50.4 points and 612.9 yards per game.

By comparison, the Wildcats haven’t scored more than 24 points against a Big 12 opponent this season.

Oklahoma has won six of its first seven games by double digits. And OU never lets down on the road. The Sooners have won 22 straight true road games and haven’t lost in Manhattan since 1996.

Make no mistake, K-State will face its most difficult challenge of the season Saturday.

If the Cats can establish a running game, take an early lead and create a turnover or two, perhaps Chris Klieman’s team will be able to put up a fight. They are good enough on defense to hold the Sooners below their average scoring output.

But if Oklahoma strikes first and forces K-State to punt a few times in the first half, this game will be over quickly. The Wildcats don’t have the playmakers to come from behind against a team with Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb and an improved defense.

Oklahoma 44, K-State 17