TCU has named its starting QB in battle between Delton and Duggan

TCU has its starting quarterback.

Alex Delton will be under center when TCU takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener on Saturday, coach Gary Patterson said.

Patterson made the announcement during TCU’s media availability on Tuesday.

But Patterson said true freshman Max Duggan will see action in the first quarter too. Patterson used a basketball analogy, calling Delton the “starter” and Duggan the “sixth man.”

Delton talked before Patterson’s announcement, but dodged questions about being the starter.

The news isn’t too surprising as Delton has been the odds-on favorite since joining TCU as a grad transfer from Kansas State.

Delton and Duggan were the two pushing for the starting job in the last week.

Junior Mike Collins injured his foot that cost him in the competition, sitting out every scrimmage during fall camp. Collins returned to practice this week.

Others in the mix included redshirt freshman Justin Rogers, who is still working his way back from a drop-foot condition, and Georgia transfer Matthew Downing.

Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin isn’t full-go yet following a cleanup surgery earlier this summer, and is expected to sit out this season after the NCAA denied his immediate eligibility waiver. TCU and Baldwin are in the process of appealing that decision.

In the end, TCU went with the most experienced quarterback in the mix. Delton is already viewed as one of the leaders of the team, and understands what it takes to succeed at this level.

Delton didn’t put up the most impressive numbers at Kansas State, but TCU feels he’ll thrive with a new scheme and more playmakers at his disposal.

The Frogs simply need a quarterback who can manage the offense and not turn the ball over. This is a unit that has potential NFL Draft picks next spring at offensive tackle (Lucas Niang and Anthony McKinney), running back (Sewo Olonilua and Darius Anderson) and wide receiver (Jalen Reagor).

That should take pressure off Delton to try and do too much.

At K-State last season, Delton was named a team captain. He played in seven games, including starts against Texas and Kansas, and finished 44 of 80 passing for 554 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

As stated, Delton and TCU believe a change of scenery and improved talent will make those numbers more flashy. But Delton also knows he’ll have to earn his job every week. Patterson loves to say that he judges quarterbacks on Saturdays.

Duggan is a promising talent who was a four-star recruit and Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year. The son of a longtime high school football coach, Duggan is coming off a senior season in which he threw for more than 2,100 yards and 24 touchdowns, as well as rushing for 1,200 yards.