Jordy Nelson still plans to retire but would consider joining the Chiefs

VIDEO: Jordy Nelson back at Kansas State for Ring of Honor Ceremony

Former Kansas State star Jordy Nelson’s plan is to sign a one-day contract with the Green Bay Packers in August and retire.

Well, that’s the plan for now.

Nelson had four 1,000-yard seasons in nine years with the Packers and was part of Green Bay’s Super Bowl XLV championship team. Last year, he played with the Oakland Raiders and caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns.

Last week, Nelson turned 34 and apparently isn’t 100 percent sure he’d like to hang up his cleats. Nelson, who was born in Manhattan, Kansas and graduated from Riley County High School, told radio station KMAN (1350 AM) that he could be tempted to join the Chiefs.

Jordy Nelson tells us on @TheGameKMAN that he and his family did discuss playing for the @Chiefs if they were interested.



"That was one option we did possibly look at. They better make that call pretty quick because each day I'm getting more and more out of shape." — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) June 4, 2019

Nelson told WIBW-TV that he plans to sign that one-day contract during Packers training camp: