Former K-State guard Mason Schoen returning to Wildcats basketball as graduate assistant

Chris Lowery thinks Mason Schoen will make a great graduate assistant at K-State Chris Lowery thinks Mason Schoen will make a great graduate assistant at K-State Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Lowery thinks Mason Schoen will make a great graduate assistant at K-State

A year after ending his Kansas State basketball career as a walk-on guard, Mason Schoen is heading back to the Wildcats as a graduate assistant.

Schoen, an Overland Park native and a former Blue Valley Northwest standout, will join Bruce Weber’s coaching staff next week and begin helping the K-State basketball team from the bench.

He will take over the role previously held by Shane Southwell, who was promoted to director of student-athlete development when Jermaine Henderson was elevated to a full-time assistant coach earlier this month.

“It’s good to have Mason back,” associate head coach Chris Lowery said Friday at a Catbackers event in Olathe. “It’s always great to have one of your guys back, and Mason was always such a trusted person in the locker room with our guys. We trusted him to reiterate everything we were saying and promoting and he did that.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“To have a guy like that with a high level of respect for what he did from guys like Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade and Xavier Sneed, those guys really respected what he did. To have him back is huge.”

The last time Schoen was in a K-State basketball uniform, the Wildcats were playing in the 2018 Elite Eight.

Since then, he went to Clemson and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Tigers. Lowery helped Schoen get that job, so it was an obvious choice to return to K-State in the same role.

Schoen played in 45 games for the Wildcats. He averaged less than a point per game during his K-State career, but he impacted the program in other ways. K-State players pointed to him as a leader even though his playing time was scarce.