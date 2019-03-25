Olathe East defensive end Nate Matlack commits to K-State football

The Kansas State football team picked up its first commitment for the 2020 recruiting cycle when Nate Matlack orally pledged to play for the Wildcats on Monday.

Matlack, a 6-foot-4 and 210-pound defensive end from Olathe East, chose K-State over Kansas, Northern Illinois and Syracuse.

The three-star recruit made a recruiting visit to K-State on Monday and committed to coach Chris Klieman while he was there. He announced the decision on social media.

“I have decided to go with my heart and commit to Kansas State University,” he wrote on Twitter.

Klieman has been busy recruiting since he arrived at K-State in December. The new coach signed 23 recruits under time constraints during the 2019 cycle. Many of those players were recruited by former coach Bill Snyder.

This recruiting class will be all his own. This seems like a good way to start.

He has said he wants to own the Kansas City metro area when it comes to football recruits, and he landed one on Monday.