K-State guard Kamau Stokes looks to build off ‘unbelievable’ week as TCU looms

Kansas State’s best basketball player last week wasn’t Barry Brown or Dean Wade.

It was Kamau Stokes ... by a significant margin.

The senior point guard wasn’t just good for the Wildcats in games against Kansas and Baylor, he was “unbelievable.” At least that’s the word K-State coach Bruce Weber used to describe his stat line from Saturday: 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and one turnover.

“He has been really solid,” Weber said, “and he has done that really without practicing.”

Stokes has been playing through a toe injury and missed K-State’s shoot around before the Baylor game with a migraine, but it didn’t show when he took the court. He did an excellent job directing the offense and reached double figures for the third straight game.

He also had 12 points, four assists and one turnover against Kansas. Before that, he had 11 points and two assists against Oklahoma State.

Stokes has been a steady, and perhaps underrated, contributor all season. But he has clearly raised his level of play as his senior year winds down.

“I feel like I have been playing with the same urgency,” Stokes said. “There is no difference in how I have been playing. But, yes, this part of the season is really important, especially being my last year. This part of the season, we are really keying in on being locked in the whole time and being ready for each game.”

Stokes has been at his best from two-point range and as a distributor. He made 7 of 11 two-pointers last week and dished out nine assists while only losing two turnovers.

The Baltimore native has long valued assists-to-turnovers as the most important stat in basketball, and his ratio was 4.5 to 1 last week.

“I am being a little bit more aggressive, understanding how teams guard,” Stokes said. “That is pretty much it.”

But he’s still making three-pointers, too. Stokes went 4 for 11 from behind the arc last week. He is playing like a senior point guard should.

Stokes seems poised to continue doing a little bit of everything when the Wildcats continue their march toward a Big 12 championship at TCU on Monday.