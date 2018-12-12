Kansas State University

K-State receiver Isaiah Harris announces transfer plans

By Kellis Robinett

December 12, 2018

Manhattan

At least one Kansas State football player didn’t embrace Chris Klieman as the team’s new football coach.

Isaiah Harris, a sophomore receiver from Fort Worth, Texas, announced Wednesday afternoon that he will transfer and look to play elsewhere in future seasons.

“I’d like to thank the most high as well as the legendary coach Bill Snyder and his staff for recognizing my talents and taking a chance on me,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “I pray Klieman and my brothers prosper in the future. However, I’d like to announce that I’m leaving KSU and reopening my recruitment.”

Harris was a backup this past season. He appeared in four games, catching seven passes for 37 yards.

A 5-foot-8 speedster, he flashed potential in 2017 by catching three passes for 118 yards and a touchdown during the season opener against Central Arkansas. But he later suffered a season-ending injury and never had another explosive game.

Klieman was introduced as K-State’s new football coach on Wednesday at a news conference. He met his players for the first time on Tuesday.

Most seemed impressed and said they were excited to play for their new coach. But Harris chose to transfer.

His departure could leave K-State thin on depth at receiver next season.

Isaiah Zuber, Malik Knowles, Dalton Schoen, Chabastin Taylor, Phillip Brooks and Hunter Rison are the top returning players at the position.

