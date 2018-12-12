First group of Royals players who’ll appear at 2019 FanFest is announced

Some of the Royals’ most popular players have been confirmed to attend next month’s FanFest.
The Royals announced that catcher Salvador Perez, pitcher Danny Duffy and second baseman Whit Merrifield will attend the annual event, which will be held Jan. 25-26 at Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for kids between the ages of 6 and 17. Children who are under the age of 6 can enter for free. Last year, a kids ticket cost $7 on Friday and $10 on Saturday.
“We decided to make a big effort to make this event kid-friendly,” said Royals vice president of publicity Toby Cook. “We’re going to try to make it exciting for the kiddos.”
That will include adding more games geared toward children, Cook said.
The event will be open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 25, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 26.
Others expected to attend include manager Ned Yost, Ryan O’Hearn, Hunter Dozier, Kevin McCarthy, Heath Fillmyer, Cam Gallagher, Brian Goodwin, Chris Owings, Brett Phillips, Brad Keller, Ian Kennedy, Tim Hill and Glenn Sparkman.
More information can be found at royals.com/fanfest.
