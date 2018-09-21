K-State Q&A: Blake Lynch, West Virginia predictions and Bill Snyder’s wardrobe

It’s time for another K-State Q&A.
No need for an intro this week. The questions are that good! Let’s dive right in.
@Kickitlynch 's scholarship reveal seemed pretty low key compared to other schools this year. What's your opinion on schools using these feel-good moments for twitter likes and views?— Call me Francis (@hatingfrancis) September 20, 2018
I love it when other schools post videos of their walk-ons earning scholarships and have always wondered why K-State chooses to keep those moments private. The Wildcats award more scholarships to walk-ons than the vast majority of college football teams, but you wouldn’t know it because they never promote it.
K-State kicker Blake Lynch, who was working as a janitor before earning a scholarship two weeks ago, has an awesome story. I’m glad to write about it and tell the world how K-State players and coaches came together to inform him of the good news. But, as one fan pointed out on Twitter, it would have been even cooler to watch on video.
You can call it shameless promotion, I guess, but I think those videos serve as a positive reminder of the feel-good stories that exist in college football. In time, hopefully we see some of them from the Wildcats.
What title should be given to a made for TV movie about Blake Lynch and who should portray Blake?— Kenn Wealand (@KennWealand) September 20, 2018
Kicking it in Kansas: The Blake Lynch Story (based on true events).
My mind originally jumped to a young Tom Cruise or Michael J. Fox. They both played teenage athletes in their younger days and fit the height requirements. Alas, they are far too old to pull off Blake Lynch without the help of CGI.
Let’s go with Josh Hutcherson from the Hunger Games. He’s young and stands 5-6.
Which player or position group has to play their best game to help upset West Virginia this weekend?— K-State Fans (@ksusportsfans) September 20, 2018
That’s a tough one. As a big underdog, K-State needs just about all of its position groups to play well if it hopes to pull off the upset.
I could say special teams, because the Wildcats probably need a touchdown there to win.
I could say running back, because the Wildcats probably need a big game from Alex Barnes to control clock and keep West Virginia’s offense off the field.
I could say defensive back, because, well, just look at West Virginia receivers David Sills and Gary Jennings.
But I’m going to go with the defensive line. Why? The best way for K-State to slow West Virginia on offense is to pressure Will Grier. The Wildcats need to get some sacks in this game and make him attempt uncomfortable throws. He’s a skilled scrambler, so that’s not easily done. K-State’s defensive line has also only generated two sacks and four tackles for loss this season. So it’s not like they’ve been lighting up the stat sheet. That needs to change in Morgantown. Reggie Walker, Kyle Ball and Wyatt Hubert need to get after Grier if K-State wants to win this game.
Chances that this trip to WVU echoes the history of 2012, when we had Geno fighting with tarps on the sidelines ? Which QB wins the stats ??— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) September 20, 2018
Slim and none.
Not really sure why I included slim there. The answer is none.
K-State entered its 2012 matchup at West Virginia as the nation’s fourth-ranked team at 6-0. The Wildcats had already beaten Miami and Oklahoma that season. The Mountaineers, ranked 13th, were coming off a resounding loss to Texas Tech that should have raised serious red flags, as it was their first of five straight defeats.
K-State humiliated West Virginia 55-14 that night and Smith was hilariously caught on video fighting with a tarp on the sideline (1:47 mark on the video below). It was a dream game in a dream season for the Wildcats.
This time around, West Virginia is clearly the better team and is appropriately favored by 16. K-State hasn’t shown anything to suggest it can win this game, let alone win by 41.
And to answer the second part of your question: Will Grier (761 yards and nine touchdowns through two games) should finish with better stats than Skylar Thompson (360 yards and four touchdowns through three games).
How does Matthew Mccrane not have an NFL kicking job? The browns just signed a guy with a 69% career average. Maybe not the best example. It is the cleveland browns afterall but you get my point.— Shane Frownfelter (@sfrownfelter) September 20, 2018
Matthew McCrane’s time on the football unemployment line is a mystery to me, too.
He had a brilliant preseason with the Arizona Cardinals, and an accurate career at K-State. Maybe it’s because he’s an unproven rookie? Still, you would think a team with kicker troubles would watch the video below and give him a shot.
How much does the offense miss Winston #FamilyFullback Dimel?— Ryan Katzman (@ryanpeteKSU) September 20, 2018
They miss him as a blocker in the running game, especially on quarterback keepers.
K-State’s offensive line has struggled to open up holes for running backs this season, and you’re starting to see why former offensive coordinator Dana Dimel went out of his way to create a numbers advantage whenever the Wildcats ran the ball.
But Andre Coleman doesn’t emphasize that part of the offense as much with Skylar Thompson at QB. And everyone seemed tired of the old offense, so it was smart to switch things up, even if the transition hasn’t been perfect. It’s hard to say how much he would have used Winston Dimel if he was still around. Fullback is no longer a prominent position for K-State.
Would you rather fight one Justin Eichman-sized Blake Lynch or 100 Blake Lynch-sized Justin Eichmans?— #VelvetRope (@The_FelixRex) September 20, 2018
Good question. You’re basically asking whether I would rather fight a giant or take my chances against a swarm of piranhas.
I feel like my first reaction would be to run in either scenario, but if we’re in a cage and escape is impossible I think my odds are better against the giant. So give me a 6-foot-9, 348-pound Blake Lynch. Hopefully speed and stamina can beat size.
why does Bill Snyder wear a turtleneck and windbreaker on the sidelines when it's 95 degrees?— Lisa Van Inwegen (@lisavan5304) September 20, 2018
Wish I had an answer for you.
He used to wear jackets in practice to show players he would sweat along with them as they ran up and down the field. Maybe that’s part of it. It’s probably more of a comfort thing. I can’t remember him not wearing that stuff on the sideline. He loves old bowl windbreakers and Nike Cortez shoes. My guess is he likes the look and doesn’t want to switch anything up.
It seems like many coaches are weird about long sleeves, though. UTSA coach Frank Wilson wore long sleeves and a vest last weekend, and it was 90 degrees. Why? I can see the long sleeves (comfort, protects your skin from the sun) but a vest? Come on. Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury also always wears long sleeves, no matter the temperature.
That’s just how they roll, I guess.
After all the major facility improvements in the last 5 years can we point to any program that has benefited from it in recruiting? The only one I have seen is Women's Tennis. I also note we might have needed to spend the money just to remain competitive.— Matthew Leo Birzer (@PowercatEng) September 20, 2018
I’ve long believed that facilities don’t have much of an impact on recruiting. Can they influence the occasional prospect? Sure, but not to the degree some would have you believe. When was the last time you heard a recruit say he picked a school because of its athletic facilities?
Schools build them to keep pace with their peers more than anything. No one wants to be left behind or perceived as lacking in the facilities game. It’s kind of like shaving. You do it on a regular basis so you don’t look like a bum. But it doesn’t make you look any better than anyone else who is also shaving.
To answer your question: women’s tennis and rowing are probably better off now than they used to be. But they went from having no facilities to having facilities.
It hasn’t helped football all that much. I think it has helped basketball to a small degree. But neither team is exactly soaring up the recruiting rankings.
In a recent interview, Taylor mentioned potential/eventual conference realignment as one reason for the facilities campaign.— @WoodbyTacklers (@woodbytacklers) September 20, 2018
So, what is being discussed and projected behind the scenes?
Nothing. Absolutely nothing.
Conference realignment is the oldest scare tactic in the book. It’s nothing more than a few buzz words that every athletic director uses when they are looking to raise funds. And even if K-State was in danger of being left out of the shuffle, facilities would do nothing to save the Wildcats. I very much doubt a conference commissioner would change his opinion on any school based on its indoor football practice facility.
The factors that originally drove realignment are no longer as important as they once were. No one knows what the TV/streaming landscape will look like in 10 years. The Pac-12 is in danger of getting poached more than it is a danger to poach teams from other conferences. And everyone in the Big 12 seems content. Oklahoma and Texas have better paths to the playoff in their current setup than they would elsewhere. Why would they leave?
Maybe a school from the American (Central Florida or Houston) can eventually become so attractive that the Big 12 looks to expand. But that’s about it. I don’t see more realignment on the horizon.
I’m headed to the Notre Dame/Stanford Game next week - What bucket list game would you love to see the Cats play in. Which press box has the best spreads? pic.twitter.com/mw0ivbDSiL— Chad fullington (@ChadFullington) September 20, 2018
Have fun!
For football, I would love to see a game at Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida, LSU or Alabama.
For basketball, maybe Duke and Kentucky. My wish list isn’t as long here, as I’ve already been to UCLA, Madison Square Garden and the Maui Invitational. Though another trip to Maui would be awesome.
The best press box food I’ve had resides in Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders have a really good spread before games.
Hi K-Dawg, who will have more conference losses this season: K-State football or K-State basketball? I mean it’s almost certainly MBB but I at least had to think pretty hard about that.— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) September 20, 2018
Basketball is the safe bet, but you’re right about it being up for discussion. The Big 12 is looking better than expected in football this season, and there aren’t many gimme games left out there for K-State to bank on. I predicted a 5-4 conference record in August and still think that’s possible. But 4-5 or even 3-6 could happen, too.
Can Bruce Weber’s team go 12-6 or better in the Big 12 to make it close? They went 14-4 when they shared the league title in 2012. That might be asking a lot. The Big 12 is stacked in on the hardwood, too. Kansas won the conference by two games last year with a record of 13-5.
It would take a really good basketball season for the answer to be football.
What are the chances the volleycats finish in the top half of the Big XII this season?— Real MVP of K-State Q&A (@C_nrad) September 20, 2018
Something around 75 percent seems appropriate.
K-State’s volleyball team is on the verge of breaking into the top 25 after a 10-2 start, and it gave No. 5 Texas all it could handle before losing in five sets earlier this week. That bodes well for the rest of the season.
