Big 12 women’s tournament: Kansas women out after close battle with TCU in first round

TCU’s Lauren Heard drives past Kansas’ Brooklyn Mitchell during the Jayhawks’ 75-72 loss to the Horned Frogs in the opening round of the Big 12 women’s basketball tournament March 11, 2021 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. Heard scored 26 points. Big 12 Conference

The Kansas women’s basketball season came to an end in a hard-fought game on Thursday at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.

Kansas, the No. 9 seed, fell to eighth-seeded TCU 75-72 in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament.

Holly Kersgieter led Kansas with 22 points. She also had nine rebounds.

Ioanna Chatzileonti scored 18 points and pulled down 13 rebound for the Jayhawks, who finish the season 7-18. Kansas had split the two-game regular-season series with TCU.

Lauren Heard scored a game-high 26 points on Thursday for TCU, which improved to 10-14 and will square off against top-seeded Baylor on Friday. The game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Municipal.

Kansas State, which is seeded 10th, was set to play No. 7 seed Texas Tech in the nightcap of Thursday’s opening round.