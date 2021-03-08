No KU Jayhawks on All-Big 12 coaches first team; OSU’s Cunningham is player of year

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham dribbles past Kansas’ Bryce Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. AP

Kansas’ men’s basketball team had no first-team all-Big 12 selections by the league coaches Monday for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

The conference coaches relegated Marcus Garrett and David McCormack to the second team, while going with the group of Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham (player of the year), Baylor’s Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves and West Virginia’s Derek Culver as first-teamers.

McCormack, who was chosen the league’s most improved player, and Garrett were joined on the second team by Andrew Jones of Texas, Mac McClung of Texas Tech and Miles McBride of West Virginia.

Texas’ Matt Coleman and Courtney Ramey were picked to the third team with Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon, TCU’s RJ Nembhard, Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton and Baylor’s MaCio Teague.

KU’s Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun and Kansas State’s Mike McGuirl received honorable mention. Garrett was on the league’s all-defensive team; Jalen Wilson the all-newcomer team and all-freshman team

Baylor’s Mitchell won Big 12 defensive player of the year; McClung newcomer of the year; Cunningham freshman of the year; Scott Drew of Baylor coach of the year. Texas’ Kai Jones won the sixth man award. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

2020-21 All-Big 12 men’s basketball team

(As selected by conference coaches; *unanimous selection)

Player of the Year – Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (Fr., G)

Defensive Player of the Year – Davion Mitchell, Baylor (Jr., G)

Newcomer of the Year – Mac McClung, Texas Tech (Jr, G)*

Freshman of the Year – Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (Fr., G)*

Sixth Man Award – Kai Jones, Texas (So., F)

Most Improved Player – David McCormack, Kansas (JR., F)

Coach of the Year – Scott Drew, Baylor

All-Big 12 First Team

Jared Butler, Baylor (Jr., G)*

Davion Mitchell, Baylor (Jr, G)

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma (Sr., G)

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (Fr., G)*

Derek Culver, West Virginia (Jr., F)

All-Big 12 Second Team

Marcus Garrett, Kansas (SR., G)

David McCormack, Kansas (JR., F)

Andrew Jones, Texas (Jr., G)

Mac McClung, Texas Tech (Jr, G)

Miles McBride, West Virginia, (So., G)

All-Big 12 Third Team (tie in voting)

MaCio Teague, Baylor (Sr., G)

Rasir Bolton, Iowa State (Jr, G)

RJ Nembhard, TCU (Jr., G)

Matt Coleman III, Texas (Sr., G)

Courtney Ramey, Texas (Jr., G)

Terrence Shannon Jr., Texas Tech (So., G)

Honorable Mention

Mark Vital (Baylor), Jalen Coleman-Lands (Iowa State), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Christian Braun (Kansas), Mike McGuirl (Kansas State), De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma), Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State), Mike Miles (TCU), Greg Brown (Texas), Kai Jones (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia), Taz Sherman (West Virginia)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Jared Butler, Baylor (Jr., G)

Davion Mitchell, Baylor (Jr., G)*

Mark Vital, Baylor (Sr., G/F)*

Marcus Garrett, Kansas (SR., G)*

Gabe Osabuohien, West Virginia (Sr., F)

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Baylor (So., F)

Jalen Wilson, Kansas (R-FR, F)

Greg Brown, Texas (Fr., F)

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (Fr, G)*

Mac McClung, Texas Tech (Jr., G)*

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Jalen Wilson, Kansas (F)*

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (G)*

Mike Miles, TCU (G)

Greg Brown, Texas (F)*

Jalen Bridges, West Virginia (F)