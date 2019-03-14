Big 12

Iowa State gets offense in gear to run past Baylor in Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal

By Blair Kerkhoff

March 14, 2019 01:32 PM

Baylor guard Devonte Bandoo, middle, passes to a teammate while covered by Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) and forward Michael Jacobson (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in quarterfinals of the Big 12 conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Orlin Wagner AP
Baylor has had Iowa State’s number in recent years. The Bears entered the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals with a three-game winning streak in the series, and Cyclones coach Steve Prohm owned fewer victories over Baylor than any other Big 12 basketball team in his four seasons.

But when Iowa State plays, especially shoots, like it did on Thursday at Sprint Center, the opponent doesn’t matter.

The fifth-seeded Cyclones ran away from No. 4 seed Baylor 83-66 and will meet either top-seeded Kansas State or No. 8 seed TCU in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday.

Iowa State (21-11) leads the Big 12 in scoring and shooting and played to their strengths against the Bears. They hit 52 percent from beyond the arc (13 of 25).

Freshman guard Talen Horton-Tucker set the tone by scoring 16 of his 21 points in the first half. The score was 26-26 with about five minutes remaining before the break when Baylor freshman guard Jared Butler was called for a foul on Lindell Wigginton while shooting a three-pointer. Wigginton hit all three shots to begin a 12-3 run that finished with five straight points from Horton-Tucker.

In the second half, freshman guard Tyrese Haliburton and All-Big 12 guard Marial Shayok came alive.

Haliburton buried three pointers from each corner before the first media timeout to extend the lead to double figures. Haliburton finished with 13, including a three-pointer from about 35 feet as the shot clock was winding down late in the game.

Shayok, the All-Big 12 selection, scored from all over the floor and finished with 18 points. Wigginton had 16.

Bears point guard Makai Mason returned to the lineup after missing the final regular-season game because of a nagging toe injury. He had the hot hand early with three three-pointers in the first seven minutes.

But Baylor didn’t have a solution for the Iowa State shooters throughout the game.

