Report: TCU linked to FBI corruption case that has rocked college basketball world

TCU basketball has found itself linked to the FBI corruption case that has rocked the college basketball world.

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, citing unnamed sources, said that TCU and Creighton assistant coaches allegedly received bribes from Christian Dawkins, who was sentenced to six months in prison and found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for funneling illegal payments to families of recruits earlier this week.

In a superseding indictment filed this afternoon, federal prosecutors allege Christian Dawkins paid bribes to unnamed assistant coaches at schools located in Nebraska and Texas. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 7, 2019

Sources say the two schools are Creighton and TCU — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 7, 2019

Wetzel later posted on his Twitter account that the allegation is against TCU assistant Corey Barker, who is on the staff, but “no new charges” have been field.

In the court filing, US attorney says "no new charges" have been filed. The assistant coaches at those schools are thus unlikely to be charged with crimes the way previous assistant coaches were. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 7, 2019

“The assistant coaches at those schools are thus unlikely to be charged with crimes the way previous assistant coaches were,” Wetzel wrote.

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon and athletics director Jeremiah Donati have not responded to requests for comment at this time.

Barker has been on Dixon’s staff since he took over the head coaching job for the 2016-17 season. Barker joined TCU after serving one season as an assistant at Louisiana Tech.

The FBI investigation has focused mostly on Adidas-sponsored schools. TCU is a longtime affiliate of Nike.

Dixon said before the season that he has been following the FBI trial, but from afar. At the time, TCU was not linked to it.





“I just read the articles that come out and what quotes come out and what statements come out,” Dixon said in October. “I think it is what it is. I don’t know what will come of it. I don’t think anybody knows what’s still going to come out of it.

“But it’s not good to have college basketball and FBI in the same sentence. Nobody wants their name involved with the FBI.

“There’s always been rumors about the shoe companies and how things play out. We’re not seeing those things unless you’re a part of it, so rumors are rumors.”

TCU (18-12, 6-11 Big 12) closes its season at Texas on Saturday. The Frogs are trying to secure a berth in the NCAA tournament.



