Iowa State fans chide ESPN reporter about Fred Hoiberg comment

Iowa State men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm invited a favorite son back to talk Monday with the Cyclones:

Fred Hoiberg.

“The Mayor” remains hugely popular in Ames, Iowa, thanks to his stellar playing day and his success as the Cyclones coach from 2010-15. Iowa State made four NCAA Tournament appearances in Hoiberg’s five seasons before he left to coach the Chicago Bulls. He was fired by the Bulls in December.

Iowa State is in the thick of the Big 12 race, so bringing Hoiberg in to chat with the team made sense, and Prohm tweeted: “Great to have Fred Hoiberg back today to speak to the guys today! Thanks so much! Gary Thompson was also there as well! 2 of the 7 players with retired jerseys at practice! That’s what it’s all about! See you tomorrow CyclONEnation!”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

Great to have Fred Hoiberg back today to speak to the guys today! Thanks so much! Gary Thompson was also there as well! 2 of the 7 players with retired jerseys at practice! That’s what it’s all about! See you tomorrow CyclONEnation! — Steve Prohm (@CoachProhm) February 19, 2019

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf, however, wasn’t on board with the move. He tweeted: “Let me be the first to say that this doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Let me be the first to say that this doesn't make any sense to me. https://t.co/KDUa7WZX7Y — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) February 18, 2019

Medcalf had a Twitter conversation with Travis Hines of the Daily Tribune in Ames and tweeted: “To be honest, I’m actually surprised. Just with the timing. Not sure how this helps anyone involved. I don’t think Hoiberg has any ulterior motives. But it’s just odd, IMO.”

He also added: “Prohm doesn’t have a choice here. He’d look terrible if he said no. But this has a bit of that ‘Hey, my ex is coming over for dinner’ vibe. Temporarily unemployed fan favorite coach who is actively seeking his next job would not be on my list for a talk with my team.”

To be honest, I'm actually surprised. Just with the timing. Not sure how this helps anyone involved. I don't think Hoiberg has any ulterior motives. But it's just odd, IMO. https://t.co/kbbXU6jZTA — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) February 18, 2019

100 percent. Prohm doesn't have a choice here. He'd look terrible if he said no. But this has a bit of that "Hey, my ex is coming over for dinner" vibe. Temporarily unemployed fan favorite coach who is actively seeking his next job would not be on my list for a talk with my team. https://t.co/l1Hr5Cq2di — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) February 18, 2019

Iowa State fans didn’t take kindly to Medcalf’s comments. Here is a sample of what they said in response to Medcalf:

Totally misguided...You think Fred invited himself to speak with team? Why do people treat Steve like a child? He’s a big boy who runs his program how he wants. It’s far better odds Steve reached out to Fred. Faux outrage is lame — Rob Wilson (@robawils) February 18, 2019

That is not the way things work at ISU.......if you know anything about the culture here it is "loyal sons forever true". Prohm is our coach and Fred is our Mayor. — Leanne Maras (@Okobojii) February 19, 2019

It’s so rare that a coach is secure in who he is and is as emotionally mature as @CoachProhm that this is newsworthy. Grateful for our coach and how he handles himself — Chris Godfredseñ (@CGodfredsen) February 19, 2019

Nothing to see here- just a revered former player/coach in town and Prohm invited him to speak to the team. Everybody wins. No conspiracy — Michael E Smith (@AnkenySmitty) February 18, 2019

You do have that one crazy cousin in Nebraska that occasionally gets on Twitter and rants about you getting back together with the ex. But the ex very publicly announced that she didn't want to marry you...so when she stops by to visit it is friendly and not threatening. — Tony Irlbeck (@MrIrlbeck) February 18, 2019

No way Fred does it unless he is 100% positive that Prohm is completely & totally fine with it. — ToddTallman (@ToddTallman) February 19, 2019

No one in Cardinal and Gold thinks that. We all love Fred and think a Prohm is doing awesome. — Phillip Burgart (@PhillipBurgart) February 18, 2019

Short sighted and completely incorrect take. — Jeremy (@jeremy____22) February 19, 2019

As Iowa State fans inundated Medcalf’s Twitter feed, he wrote: “It would appear that I have stepped into an Iowa State basketball hornet’s nest.”

It would appear that I have stepped into an Iowa State basketball hornet's nest. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) February 18, 2019

But Medcalf didn’t change his view, despite what Cyclones fans said. He tweeted: “I ain’t gotta be a Cyclone to think it’s odd. And I still think it’s odd.”