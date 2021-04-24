After winning national championships together at UConn, Marisa Moseley and Caroline Doty are teaming up to put Wisconsin women’s basketball on the map

HARTFORD, Conn. — A relationship forged over a decade ago in Storrs is now headed to Madison, Wis., in an effort to elevate the Badgers’ women’s basketball program to new heights.

After spending the last three seasons coaching at her alma mater of Boston University, former UConn assistant coach Marisa Moseley was named head coach at Wisconsin last month and is bringing aboard one of her former Huskies players, Caroline Doty, as an assistant.

Doty and Moseley won two national championships together at UConn in 2010 and 2013. Doty landed a job at Nike after graduating, while Moseley stayed on in Storrs before taking the reins in Boston in 2018.

Put two proven winners at a school with high standards of athletic success and good things will happen, Moseley and Doty hope.

“My goal is to fill those stands, get people excited for women’s basketball because we’ve got some talent, some awesome kids,” Doty told The Hartford Courant. “Get your season tickets now, because they’re not going to be available in the next few years.”

Wisconsin an ‘untapped goldmine’

Moseley learned what it takes to sustain excellence during her nine years at UConn, but at BU she was hired to do something quite different: turn around a program and establish a winning culture. She did just that, taking a program that went 26-63 the three seasons prior and catapulting it atop the Patriot League. The Terriers went 12-3 in 2020-21, and Moseley finished with a 45-29 record at BU.

A similar task awaits at Wisconsin. Moseley inherits a program that has had 10 straight losing seasons and only twice advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. While women’s basketball might not have a winning tradition in Madison, many Wisconsin athletic programs do, including men’s basketball and football as well as women’s ice hockey, 2021 NCAA champions, and women’s volleyball, which just lost in the national semifinals.

Moseley sees the Wisconsin women’s program as an “untapped goldmine” that she can help bring into fruition.

“All the things are in place. We have the facilities, we have a great education, we have a great location and there’s an affinity for this place almost like nowhere I’ve ever seen,” Moseley said. “The employees here grew up wanting to be Badgers, the kids want to be Badgers, everybody wants to be a Badger. It’s really a unique thing and really cool, and I can’t wait to tap into that.”

Winning five titles at UConn and turning around BU is an impressive track record in of itself, but Moseley’s infectious personality also draws in people.

“It’s her energy. She makes everything fun,” Doty said. “She also challenges everybody. Her first year was my sophomore year, and I was a hard-headed, stubborn kid. She challenged me and made me better. After I realized that I don’t know everything and that I needed to trust the coaching staff, we just clicked.

“Her laugh is contagious, her wittiness is just insane, and she’s brilliant. She’s very enjoyable to be around.”

Moseley is the only Black head coach at Wisconsin and one of two in Big Ten women’s basketball. Thirteen Power 5 schools were led by Black women this past season despite Black athletes comprising 46% of Division I women’s basketball.

“I’m proud that I’m a Black female and that I earned the right to lead this program. At the same time it’s a little bit disheartening that it’s 2021 and we’re still so far behind where we can and should be with opportunities,” Moseley said. “I think my responsibility in this position is to do very well. You have to be able to show that you are competent, capable, can be successful and sustain the success, and also happen to be a Black female for the decision-makers, who oftentimes are white men or women, to see that they’re capable of running a Power Five.”

Doty joining in Madison was ‘no-brainer’

Doty has long been a believer that everything happens for a reason, but it took her some time to see the silver lining of suffering three ACL tears during her playing career, including two at UConn.

When she sat out her junior season with her third tear, Doty shadowed Moseley and the rest of the UConn coaching staff. She became “obsessed” with the X’s and O’s, game planning and scouting, developing a coach’s mindset that helped her once she finally returned to the floor.

Doty envisioned one day getting into coaching or teaching. She studied educational psychology during her fifth year at UConn, but her coaches encouraged her to look beyond the basketball world for her post-grad career, which led her to Nike. During her eight years there, Doty still coached, working with an 8th grade girls team, 5-year-olds and the JV and varsity teams at Beaverton High School.

Even after all that time in the corporate world, Doty couldn’t get rid of the itch to get into coaching. Moseley at first sought to bring her aboard at BU before the COVID pandemic hit, then when Moseley reached out about the prospect of joining her in Madison, it was a no-brainer for Doty.

Moseley said she prioritized hiring winners to join her staff, and Doty certainly fits that bill. Doty also hopes she can show players there are other options for their post-grad lives aside from going pro.

The intangibles Doty brings to the table, Moseley believes, will make her a great coach.

“Her passion for the game, she has a contagious personality and is a consummate student,” Moseley said. “You can’t teach work ethic and personality. She has those, and she’s a winner. Her resume and her pedigree, automatically people are going to be impressed by that. What she does in addition to that is really going to set her on a great path to be a great coach.”

Doty will, of course, be guided by the values instilled in her throughout her five years at UConn.

“If you go to any Final Four, there are so many alumni that come back to support because of what the coaches gave us as athletes,” said Doty, who was just in San Antonio to watch the Huskies in the NCAA Tournament. “I cherish that everyday, and it’s something that I want to instill myself as a coach.”

Getting started

Moseley said she cried for a week when she departed BU, leaving behind the connections she’d made in those three years, but that didn’t preclude her from arriving in Madison with her trademark enthusiasm. Although she’s only met with the team over Zoom, she’s started working individually with players who are still around campus and can’t wait to immerse herself into the community as the pandemic recedes.

Doty isn’t too far behind. She’s wrapping things up in Portland before moving to Wisconsin the first week of May.

Moseley, Doty and the rest of their staff — which includes longtime Marquette assistant Scott Merritt and Moseley’s colleague at BU, Kate Barnosky — have their work cut out for them. Wisconsin, which finished last in the Big Ten this past season, has to compete in one of the country’s most competitive leagues. The Big Ten was one of three conferences that sent at least seven teams to the NCAA Tournament in March.

But Moseley and Doty are more than eager to take on the challenge ahead.

“I want to be a part of something that’s bigger than myself. I want to help build something,” Moseley said. “And I think there’s a lot of really good kids out there who are excited to do that.”