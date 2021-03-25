March Madness: Game times and how to watch the Sweet 16 on Saturday and Sunday

Florida State center Balsa Koprivica (5) gets a hug from teammate Scottie Barnes, right, after a dunk during the second half of a second-round game against Colorado in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

Within in the first week of the 2021 Big Dance, fans witnessed the madness unfold as low-seeded teams like Oral Roberts, North Texas and Abilene Christian won first-found games and knocked higher-pedigreed schools — Ohio State, Purdue and Texas, respectively — from the 64-team field.

Oral Roberts, a No. 15 seed, then knocked off No. 7 seed Florida in the second round to become only the second 15 seed to ever advance to the Sweet 16.

While the first and second round of March Madness seemed wild, the Sweet 16, which tips off on Saturday, promises to be just as — or even more — chaotic.

When and where

The third round of the men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament kicks off on Saturday, starting with No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 12 Oregon State at 2:40 p.m. EDT.

Four games will test fan’s devotion to their brackets that day, including the much-anticipated Arkansas (3), Oral Roberts (15) matchup, with Max Abmas leading the charge for the surprising Golden Eagles.

Oral Roberts’ upset over second-seeded Ohio State was the school’s first March Madness win since 1974.

Day two of the round will see the No. 2 Alabama take on No. 11 UCLA after the latter took down Abilene Christian, 67-47, in the second round.

All games can be seen on either CBS or TBS and will held in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse or Lucas Oil Stadium.

All games are Eastern Time.

Saturday, March 27

2:40 p.m. (8) Loyola Chicago vs. (12) Oregon State – CBS

5:15 p.m. (1) Baylor vs. (5) Villanova – CBS

7:25 p.m. (3) Arkansas vs. (15) Oral Roberts – TBS

9:55 p.m. (2) Houston vs. (11) Syracuse - TBS

Sunday, March 28

2:10 p.m. (1) Gonzaga vs. (5) Creighton – CBS

5 p.m. (1) Michigan vs. (4) Florida State – CBS

7:15 p.m. (2) Alabama vs. (11) UCLA – TBS

9:45 p.m. (6) USC vs. (7) Oregon - TBS

Elite Eight: Monday (CBS) and Tuesday (TBS), with two games each night, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Final Four: Saturday, April 3 (CBS), with two games, at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

National championship: Monday (CBS), 9 p.m.