Penn State, AD, teammates showing support for football player after ‘racist’ letter about dreadlocks

Penn State, the university’s athletic director, football coach and several current and former football players were among those who expressed support for junior safety Jonathan Sutherland, who presumably received a letter from an alumnus that lambasted his dreadlocks.

Defensive tackle Antonio Shelton, who earlier this year asked fans to be respectful, shared the letter on Twitter and said, “One of my teammates got this. Explain to me how this isn’t racist.”

The letter was signed by Dave Petersen, who claimed to be a “proud ‘older’ ” graduate. Sutherland’s dreadlocks are “disgusting,” “not attractive” and “awful,” he wrote.

When asked about his hair during a Sept. 3 press conference, Sutherland said his dreadlocks have become part of his identity.

“I’ve had my hair for like 10 years now, going on 10 years,” Sutherland said. “I feel like it’s become a part of my identity at this point. When I was a kid my mom just braided my hair one day and I just went with it.”

Though the university could not verify the source of the letter or its authenticity, it tweeted the letter’s content does not align with its values.

“We strongly condemn this message or any message of intolerance,” the university tweeted.

Football coach James Franklin addressed the letter in his regular Tuesday afternoon press conference, calling Sutherland “one of the most respected players in our program.”

“The football that I know and love brings people together. It embraces differences: Black, white, brown; Catholic, Jewish or Muslim; rich or poor, rural or urban, Republican or Democrat. Long hair, short hair, no hair. They’re all in that locker room together,” he said.

“Teams all over this country are the purest form of humanity that we have. We don’t judge; we embrace differences. We live, we learn, we grow, we support, and we defend each other. We’re a family.”

Baltimore Ravens and former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley tweeted “Smh...,” while junior safety C.J. Holmes tweeted he was at a loss for words.

“My teammate got this in the mail today and tbh, I’m at a (loss) for words,” Holmes tweeted. “I also have (dreadlocks), tats and NFL dreams too. These messages can not be tolerated. This was extremely inappropriate, racially biased and selfish to feel like you even have a right to send this message. #WeAre.”

Sandy Barbour, the university’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics, tweeted her support Tuesday.

“I stand with our Penn State student-athletes and appreciate how they represent PSU in competition, in the classroom and in the community,” she tweeted. “Their dress, tattoos, or hairstyle has no impact on my support, nor does their gender, skin color, sexuality or religion! #WeAre #ONETEAM.”

When asked about the letter during a conference call Tuesday, sophomore defense tackle Fred Hansard said the letter was “really disturbing for me to read.”

“At the end of the day, that’s his opinion. We don’t agree with it; a lot of people had a lot of things to say about it,” Hansard said. “At the end of the day, I’m behind Jonathan Sutherland. I’m his brother.”

Sutherland is a “model football player,” senior defensive end Shaka Toney said Tuesday.

“Just make sure that you don’t stand for things like that. You don’t have to publicly go out there and talk about it, but just don’t support stuff like that — hatred and things like that,” Toney said. “People are going to live different, people are going to sound different, people are going to dress different and it shouldn’t be a concern.”

Petersen told the Tribune-Democrat, a Johnstown-based newspaper, that he did not intend to make a racial or cultural statement.

“I would just like to see the coaches get the guys cleaned up and not looking like Florida State and Miami guys,” he told the newspaper Tuesday.

Despite the controversy created by the letter, offensive lineman Will Fries said he believes that in the end, his team will come out stronger.

“Yeah, I think any time we hit some adversity such as things like this, it brings us closer together,” he said. “Although those remarks were negative, I think as a team we realize we always have each other’s backs.”