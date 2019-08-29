Scott Van Pelt rips NCAA for denying player’s transfer to be near ailing mother

In this Sept. 7, 2015 photo released by ESPN, Scott Van Pelt appears on the set of “SportsCenter” in Bristol, Conn. To a certain segment of the population, Van Pelt is a more popular late-night television star than Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. While he doesn’t perform monologue jokes, the midnight show he hosts incorporates elements from the late-night comedy shows, including a greater emphasis on interviews and bite-sized pieces of material that can live online independent of the television show. Joe Faraoni

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt used his “SportsCenter” platform on Wednesday night to criticize a recent NCAA decision.

The ruling body denied offensive lineman Brock Holt’s request for immediate eligibility after transferring from Coastal Carolina to Virginia Tech. He transferred for family reasons.

According to the Roanoke Times, “Hoffman decided to transfer to Virginia Tech after his sophomore year to help care for his mother in Statesville, North Carolina. She had surgery to remove an acoustic neuroma (a non-cancerous brain tumor) in early 2017 and going to school in Blacksburg cut his commute home in half.”

The NCAA’s decision and the questions it asked of Holt and his family irked Van Pelt.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Times story noted the NCAA denied the claim in part because Holt’s mother was improving.

“The nerve of that woman, right?” Van Pelt said. “Sorry, Brock, as your mom continues to deal with hearing loss, facial paralysis and impaired eyesight, she’s just not sick enough for us to grant you that waiver.”

Van Pelt took issue with other parts of the NCAA’s reasoning and the lack of communication from the NCAA.

“Look, I understand, every case is unique,” Van Pelt said. “I don’t know why some transfers get approved and this one didn’t. Maybe the NCAA can explain it in a way that makes some sense to me.

“Nope. Sorry.”

Here’s the spot:

.@notthefakeSVP lays out why he believes the NCAA’s decision on Brock Hoffman is wrong.



Hoffman, who transferred to Virginia Tech to help care for his mother, was denied his appeal for an immediate-eligibility waiver and will sit out this season. pic.twitter.com/jgbgA1nsGa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 29, 2019

You can read more of the Roanoke Times story here.