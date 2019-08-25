UF band director attacked by UM fan after season-opening game

University of Florida fans do the Gator chomp as the Fightin’ Gator Marching Band marches past during a pre-game block party in 2007. Miami Herald archives 2007

Shortly after the University of Miami’s season-opening loss to the Florida Gators in Orlando, the University of Florida’s band director was injured by a UM fan, police say.

According to Orlando police, Gator Band director Jay Watkins was walking to the buses after the game — which ended with a score of 24-20 — when a Miami fan “began pushing her way through the band” outside the Camping World Stadium.

“The band director attempted to stop the female when he was grabbed from behind and was pushed to the ground. There was no description of the person who grabbed him given,” said Orlando police spokeswoman Wanda Miglio.

“The band director fell to the ground and received a minor laceration to the head. He was treated by the [Orlando Fire Department] and released. The band director did not need any stitches.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Watkins decided not to press charges.