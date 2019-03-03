Northwest Missouri men, Fort Hays women top seeds entering MIAA tournament in KC

The MIAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments open at Municipal Auditorium this week with local teams ranked at or near the top in both polls.
The Northwest Missouri State men are ranked first at 27-0. Also in the top 25: No. 25 Missouri Southern.
The Fort Hays State women are ranked third at 25-1. Also ranked: Central Missouri at No. 23.
Both top-seeded teams will open play in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The event tips off with first-round games on Wednesday. Visit www.themiaa.com for more information.
MEN
Wednesday
No. 8 Emporia State vs. No. 9 Northeastern State, noon
No. 7 Lindenwood vs. No. 10 Southwest Baptist, 2:15 p.m.
Thursday
No. 1 Northwest Missouri State vs 8-9 winner, noon
No. 2 Washburn vs. 7-10 winner, 2:15 p.m.
Friday
No. 4 Fort Hays State vs. No. 5 Lincoln, noon
No. 3 Missouri Southern vs. No. 6 Pittsburgh State, 2:15 p.m
Saturday
Semifinals, noon, 2:15 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, 1 p.m.
WOMEN
Wednesday
No. 8 Nebraska Kearney vs. No. 9 Missouri Western, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Central Oklahoma vs. Missouri Southern, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday
No. 1 Fort Hays State vs. 8-9 winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Central Missouri vs. 7-10 winner, 8:15 p.m.
Friday
No. 4 Washburn vs. No. 5 Emporia State, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Lindenwood vs. No. 6 Pittsburg State, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals, 6 p.m., 8:15 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, 3:15 p.m.
