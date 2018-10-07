My AP top 25 ballot: Texas and Florida make big jumps, Kentucky and Stanford fall

The Central Florida Knights won their 18th straight football game over the weekend, but I decided to drop them a few spots on my latest AP top 25 ballot.
Just kidding, UCF fans.
I heard your complaints loud and clear last week after I dropped them from 14 to 15 in order to make room for Kentucky in my top 10. But the Wildcats, and several other highly ranked teams fell flat on Saturday, so Central Florida is now up to 12.
Made a few changes to my top four. It is now Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Clemson and West Virginia are the first alternates.
Here’s a complete look at how I voted:
Trending up
Texas and Florida. I wasn’t sold on the Longhorns or Gators last week, but their big wins (combined with several losses elsewhere) means they are both now in the top 10.
Just like in Las Vegas, your luck can change that quickly in college football.
The Longhorns have looked great since their opening loss at Maryland and are coming off a win over Oklahoma on a neutral field. The Gators have beaten Mississippi State and LSU in back-to-back weeks.
Trending down
Auburn, Kentucky and Stanford.
I still like Kentucky, but the Wildcats had to drop this week after their loss to Texas A&M. Auburn is fortunate to stay in the top 25 with two losses, but the Tigers did beat Washington. Stanford is out of my poll following a loss to Utah.
Say hello to ...
Texas A&M. The Aggies have only lost to Alabama and Clemson. And they just beat Kentucky.
Say goodbye to ...
Oklahoma State and Stanford. It will be hard for them to return to my rankings anytime soon.
My AP top 25 ballot:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Clemson
6. West Virginia
7. Texas
8. Florida
9. LSU
10. Penn State
11. Oklahoma
12. Central Florida
13. Washington
14. Miami (Fla.)
15. Michigan
16. Wisconsin
17. Cincinnati
18. Colorado
19. North Carolina State
20. Texas A&M
21. Kentucky
22. Mississippi State
23. Oregon
24. Auburn
25. South Florida
Comments