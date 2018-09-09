My AP top 25 ballot: Boise State, Mississippi State climb as Michigan State, USC drop

Here’s something that doesn’t happen often in the world of top 25 voting: The top of my ballot went almost unchanged this week.
The only alteration I made in the top 10 was swapping Stanford (now No. 9) and Notre Dame (now No 10). Both teams have looked good this season, but the Cardinal have looked a little better beating San Diego State and Southern California. So I made the switch.
Here’s a look at the rest at my top 25.
Trending up
Boise State and Mississippi State were the two biggest winners this week.
The Broncos won their second straight game by blowout and crushed Connecticut. They look like the nation’s best team outside the Power 5. That turnover throne of theirs is legit, too. They are up to No. 15 on my ballot.
I will be very interested to see how they look next week at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys cracked my top 25 (at No. 23) this week, so that will be a big step up in competition. If Boise State can win in Stillwater, the Broncos are absolutely for real.
Mississippi State was also impressive on Saturday, beating Kansas State 31-10. I knew the Bulldogs were good coming into that game, but I was surprised by how easily they dominated a road game against the Wildcats. They looked bigger and better at virtually every position. They move up to No. 13.
Trending down
I don’t see much reason to keep Michigan State in the top 25 after the Spartans lost at Arizona State on Saturday. So I dropped them off my ballot. Combine that loss with a close victory over Utah State in Week 1, and I think there are more deserving teams out there.
The USC Trojans are also no longer in my top 25. There’s no shame in losing at Stanford. But that 17-3 score is ugly, and they didn’t look great beating UNLV in Week 1, either. Here’s guessing Texas downs USC in Austin in Week3.
Say hello to ...
Oklahoma State and Colorado. I was skeptical of the Cowboys in the preseason, and still am to some extent given the competition they’ve faced, but they are putting up points with ease. They can prove themselves next week against Boise State. I also moved Colorado into the top 25 after a 2-0 start that includes a win at Nebraska.
Say goodbye to ...
Michigan State and USC. Better luck next week.
My AP top 25 ballot:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Auburn
6. Ohio State
7. West Virginia
8. Wisconsin
9. Stanford
10. Notre Dame
11. Virginia Tech
12. LSU
13. Mississippi State
14. Penn State
15. Boise State
16. TCU
17. Washington
18. Miami (Fla.)
19. Central Florida
20. Oregon
21. Michigan
22. Mississippi
23. Oklahoma State
24. Colorado
25. Hawaii
