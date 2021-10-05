LPGA loses Japan event to pandemic, leaving 1 stop in Asia

The Toto Japan Classic is no longer part of the LPGA Tour schedule because of pandemic, leaving only one tournament as part of the tour's Asian swing in the fall.

The Toto Japan Classic is scheduled for Nov. 4-7.

The LPGA Tour now has only four tournaments left in the season, starting this week at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey. The BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea will be Oct. 21-24. After a two-break, the tour wraps up with back-to-back events in Florida concluding with the CME Group Tour Championship.

The tour previously lost tournaments in Shanghai and Taiwan.

The LPGA Tour cited “continuing health concerns and significant travel restrictions” caused by the pandemic for the Japan tournament no longer being on its schedule. It was still listed on the Japan LPGA Tour website on Monday night.

The PGA Tour is still going to Japan in three weeks for the Zozo Championship, with commitments from Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, British Open champion Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler.

The LPGA Tour said it expects to have the Toto Japan Classic on next year's schedule.